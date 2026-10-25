ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies At West Bengal Hospital After Receiving 2 Injections; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Kolkata: An eleven-year-old boy, who had complained of stomach pain, died at Calcutta Medical College Hospital after being administered two injections.

The incident evoked protests by his family members, who have blamed the hospital staff for negligence.

Earlier, a scuffle ensued between the family members and the police as they protested against the alleged medical negligence.

The boy, a fourth-grade student, resided in Bakultala, B-Garden, Howrah, and had come to visit his uncle’s home on College Street in Kolkata due to holidays.

However, he developed stomach pain on Sunday morning, following which his family took him to the Medical College Hospital, where he died.

According to the family, the boy was brought to the hospital around 10 am on Sunday. He was walking and speaking normally before being admitted to the hospital, but during his treatment he was given two injections, due to which his condition deteriorated. The boy passed away shortly afterwards.

Following the death, family members staged a protest on the hospital premises. A complaint has also been lodged at the Bowbazar Police Station.