Boy Dies At West Bengal Hospital After Receiving 2 Injections; Family Alleges Medical Negligence
Family of the boy protested at Calcutta Medical College and blamed the death for medical negligence, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Kolkata: An eleven-year-old boy, who had complained of stomach pain, died at Calcutta Medical College Hospital after being administered two injections.
The incident evoked protests by his family members, who have blamed the hospital staff for negligence.
Earlier, a scuffle ensued between the family members and the police as they protested against the alleged medical negligence.
The boy, a fourth-grade student, resided in Bakultala, B-Garden, Howrah, and had come to visit his uncle’s home on College Street in Kolkata due to holidays.
However, he developed stomach pain on Sunday morning, following which his family took him to the Medical College Hospital, where he died.
According to the family, the boy was brought to the hospital around 10 am on Sunday. He was walking and speaking normally before being admitted to the hospital, but during his treatment he was given two injections, due to which his condition deteriorated. The boy passed away shortly afterwards.
Following the death, family members staged a protest on the hospital premises. A complaint has also been lodged at the Bowbazar Police Station.
Reacting over the incident, Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said that the matter will be investigated.
"I am aware of the matter. It is a tragic incident, all the more so because a minor has lost his life. The entire matter will be investigated. If there has been any medical negligence, legal action will be taken. Everything will be investigated thoroughly. No one will be spared."
Boy’s mother, Poonam Yadav, blamed the hospital staff for negligence and said that he began to experience respiratory distress after being given injections and passed away.
"A doctor administered an injection. Later, we were handed a prescription and asked to purchase the medicines from outside. While one family member had gone out to fetch the medicine, another injection was administered to the patient. None of the senior doctors were present, and the treatment was being handled solely by junior staff."
The family alleged that when they sought an explanation regarding the cause of death, they were forced out of the hospital premises.
The family has said that they will not claim the body until they are informed about the cause of death. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have said that they are looking into the matter.
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