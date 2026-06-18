ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies After Bungee Jumping In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

Srinagar Garhwal: A 21-year-old boy died as his health suddenly deteriorated following bungee jumping in Srinagar under the Hindolakhal police station of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary medical assessments suggest the likely cause of Lakshya Rastogi's death was due to a possible syncope (a temporary loss of consciousness caused by a sudden drop in blood flow to the brain) or cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause can be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received, they added.

According to police, Sanjeev Rastogi of Shanti Vihar in Dehradun's Kalagarh went to visit the Dhari Devi temple with his family on Tuesday. While returning, his son, Lakshya, expressed a desire to try bungee jumping near Maletha. After completing the thrilling jump over the Alaknanda River and returning to the top, he suddenly complained of severe abdominal and chest pain, along with difficulty breathing.

Seeing his deteriorating condition, the family rented a room at the nearby Ramkund Lodge for his rest. However, the pain soon became unbearable, and he lost consciousness. When her was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) in Bagi around 9 pm, doctors declared him dead.