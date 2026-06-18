Boy Dies After Bungee Jumping In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal
Police said Lakshya Rastogi went to the Dhari Devi temple with his family. He was taken to the Bagi CHC, where doctors declared him dead.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Srinagar Garhwal: A 21-year-old boy died as his health suddenly deteriorated following bungee jumping in Srinagar under the Hindolakhal police station of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Thursday.
Preliminary medical assessments suggest the likely cause of Lakshya Rastogi's death was due to a possible syncope (a temporary loss of consciousness caused by a sudden drop in blood flow to the brain) or cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause can be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received, they added.
According to police, Sanjeev Rastogi of Shanti Vihar in Dehradun's Kalagarh went to visit the Dhari Devi temple with his family on Tuesday. While returning, his son, Lakshya, expressed a desire to try bungee jumping near Maletha. After completing the thrilling jump over the Alaknanda River and returning to the top, he suddenly complained of severe abdominal and chest pain, along with difficulty breathing.
Seeing his deteriorating condition, the family rented a room at the nearby Ramkund Lodge for his rest. However, the pain soon became unbearable, and he lost consciousness. When her was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) in Bagi around 9 pm, doctors declared him dead.
"When Lakshya Rastogi was brought to the CHC around 9 pm, the medical team couldn't find any pulse upon examining him. Doctors attempted CPR to revive him, but there was no response, " Dr Akash Deep, In-charge of Bagi CHC, said.
He said Lakshya started experiencing abdominal pain and severe breathing difficulties immediately following the bungee jump. "The death could have been caused by a syncopal attack (sudden loss of consciousness or cardiac arrest) or cardiac arrest. The actual cause will be revealed by a post-mortem," he added.
An official of the Hindolakhal police station said neither any formal information nor a written complaint has been received regarding the matter so far. "The police are monitoring the situation, and necessary information is being gathered," he added.
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