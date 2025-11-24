ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Boy Dies After Botched Piles Treatment By Quack

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy died after an alleged botched piles treatment by a quack here, police said on Monday. The boy's mother, in a complaint, alleged that there was negligence in giving treatment to his son, a second-year intermediate student. The boy, suffering from piles, underwent treatment on November 12 and died on November 22 after developing bleeding and other complications, police said, citing the complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by the boy's mother, a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of BNS was registered against the man operating the clinic, who was assisted by his wife during the treatment procedure, a police official said. The man claimed to offer treatment for piles, which he acquired from his forefathers, police said.

The boy initially underwent piles treatment at the clinic on November 12, but as the bleeding continued following the procedure, he was taken to the clinic for treatment till November 21. But when he developed fever and other complications, he was referred to another private hospital by the clinic, from where he was again admitted to another medical facility, the complainant said.