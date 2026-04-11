ETV Bharat / state

Boy Bitten By Snake, 'Tantrik' Treatment Kills Him In UP's Amroha

Amroha: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was bitten by a snake, and his family, instead of taking him to doctors, rushed him to a tantrik at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The child met a tragic end, highlighting the grave consequences faced by people who follow superstitions. It is alleged that the 'tantrik' advised the boy's parents to tie him and submerge him into the Ganga River, as a remedy against snakebite. The teenager was allegedly kept submerged in the water for 12 hours. However, the superstition claimed the life of the youngster.

A video showed the unresponsive boy lying on a makeshift structure made of bamboos. The boy was tied to the bamboos, which was suspended in the water with the help of ropes. A large number of people were seen at the spot boy, waiting for the outcome of the superstitous action. After 12 hours, when the child did not recover, the family took him to a doctor. However, by then it was too late, as he had already breathed his last.

Adampur police station in-charge Inspector Komal Tomar said he learnt of the incident through a video. "However, we do not have much information on the matter, nor has any report been filed at the police station," he said.