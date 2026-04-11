Boy Bitten By Snake, 'Tantrik' Treatment Kills Him In UP's Amroha
The boy was tied up submerged in Ganga river as a remedy by the tantrik. However, the youngster died.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Amroha: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was bitten by a snake, and his family, instead of taking him to doctors, rushed him to a tantrik at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.
The child met a tragic end, highlighting the grave consequences faced by people who follow superstitions. It is alleged that the 'tantrik' advised the boy's parents to tie him and submerge him into the Ganga River, as a remedy against snakebite. The teenager was allegedly kept submerged in the water for 12 hours. However, the superstition claimed the life of the youngster.
A video showed the unresponsive boy lying on a makeshift structure made of bamboos. The boy was tied to the bamboos, which was suspended in the water with the help of ropes. A large number of people were seen at the spot boy, waiting for the outcome of the superstitous action. After 12 hours, when the child did not recover, the family took him to a doctor. However, by then it was too late, as he had already breathed his last.
Adampur police station in-charge Inspector Komal Tomar said he learnt of the incident through a video. "However, we do not have much information on the matter, nor has any report been filed at the police station," he said.
Community Health Centre in-charge Dr Shashank Chaudhary said the child was brought to the hospital but by the time he had died. He said the boy was taken to a tantrik by his parents after he was bitten by a snake.
A similar incident has taken place in 2024 in Bulandshahr where a 20-year-old man was bitten by snake. The man, after being bitten by snake, was taken by his family to seers. However, the seers declared that the man had died. The family, hoping to revive him as per a superstitious belief tied him and submerged him in the Ganga river.
After waiting for hours for a miracle to take place, the family accepted the man's fate and cremated him.
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