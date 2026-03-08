Class 9 Student Attacks Fellow Hostel Mates With Rod In Karnataka's Ballari; 1 Killed, Several Injured
A boy went on a rampage and attacked his fellow hostel mates in Karnataka's Ballari district, killing one student and injuring several others.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Ballari: A boy attacked fellow students with a bed rod and assaulted several students in a Gurukul residential school in Karnataka's Ballari district, leaving one student dead and other students injured, police officials said on Sunday.
According to the Ballari police, the incident occurred on Saturday night after dinner when students were asleep. The boy went on a rampage and attacked anyone he could find inside the hostel, the officials said.
"A 9th class student (name withheld) suddenly attacked his fellow students and hostel warden with an iron rod. In the incident, one boy died, while the others were injured and are being treated at the Ballari BIMS Hospital," they said.
The deceased student has been identified as Hemanth from Adavani in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.
Ballari IGP P S Harsha said the reason for the attack was not known yet. "A case has been registered at the Brucepet police station in Ballari. Both the attacker and the victim are minors. The police team and the FSL team have visited the spot. An investigation is underway," he said.
Laxmikant, father of the dead boy, said he received a call at 11.30 pm, informing him of his son's death. "When we came here, we found out that our son had been murdered. This incident happened due to the negligence of the management. I have filed a murder complaint at the police station," he said.
