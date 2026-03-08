ETV Bharat / state

Class 9 Student Attacks Fellow Hostel Mates With Rod In Karnataka's Ballari; 1 Killed, Several Injured

Ballari: A boy attacked fellow students with a bed rod and assaulted several students in a Gurukul residential school in Karnataka's Ballari district, leaving one student dead and other students injured, police officials said on Sunday.

According to the Ballari police, the incident occurred on Saturday night after dinner when students were asleep. The boy went on a rampage and attacked anyone he could find inside the hostel, the officials said.

"A 9th class student (name withheld) suddenly attacked his fellow students and hostel warden with an iron rod. In the incident, one boy died, while the others were injured and are being treated at the Ballari BIMS Hospital," they said.