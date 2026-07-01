Police Recover Box From Room Of Ram Mandir Donation Scam Accused
Police said the box bears the words 'Ram Rajya Kosh' in red and a Paytm QR code.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday recovered a box and a bag from the room of Avinash Shukla, an accused in the Ram Mandir donation scam.
Police said the box bears the words 'Ram Rajya Kosh' in red and a Paytm QR code. A video of the recent raid has surfaced even as Shukla is lodged in jail. According to reports, Shukla lived with his brother at a yoga centre in the Kaushalpuri area of Ayodhya.
Seema Tiwari, a trainer at the yoga centre, said that Avinash was brought to the centre by his brother Abhishek, who had been living there for the last year and a half. Avinash got a job at the Ram Temple a few days after arriving at the centre. Tiwari said police had arrived at the centre on June 5 after which Avinash was asked to leave because the centre was getting defamed. Tiwari said Abhishek had been living at the centre for the last 10 years and had been working in a private school for the last 4-5 years.
Meanwhile, the process of recording statements of those accused of stealing offerings from the Ram Temple has begun. Avinash's statement has already been recorded.
On Sunday, police had raided the hideouts of all the accused. During the raid, the police recovered some documents related to the accused. Based on the documents, during their remand appearance on Monday, investigating officer and Circle Officer, Ayodhya, filed a petition in the court of the Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Act.
The petition stated that during a search and seizure operation on June 28 at the home of accused Avinash Shukla, a resident of Kaushalpuri Madhuban Dairy, bank passbooks and other documents were recovered from his family members. To verify their authenticity, it was necessary to record the accused's statement in jail. Accepting this petition, the court granted permission for the investigation to record Avinash's statement.
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