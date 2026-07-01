ETV Bharat / state

Police Recover Box From Room Of Ram Mandir Donation Scam Accused

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday recovered a box and a bag from the room of Avinash Shukla, an accused in the Ram Mandir donation scam.

Police said the box bears the words 'Ram Rajya Kosh' in red and a Paytm QR code. A video of the recent raid has surfaced even as Shukla is lodged in jail. According to reports, Shukla lived with his brother at a yoga centre in the Kaushalpuri area of Ayodhya.

Seema Tiwari, a trainer at the yoga centre, said that Avinash was brought to the centre by his brother Abhishek, who had been living there for the last year and a half. Avinash got a job at the Ram Temple a few days after arriving at the centre. Tiwari said police had arrived at the centre on June 5 after which Avinash was asked to leave because the centre was getting defamed. Tiwari said Abhishek had been living at the centre for the last 10 years and had been working in a private school for the last 4-5 years.

Meanwhile, the process of recording statements of those accused of stealing offerings from the Ram Temple has begun. Avinash's statement has already been recorded.