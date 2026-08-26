ETV Bharat / state

Panchkula Boutique Owner Rajendra Kaur Murdered, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight

Panchkula: A boutique owner was murdered by slitting her throat in broad daylight inside her shop in Pinjore, Panchkula in Haryana. A carpenter rushed the blood-soaked, injured woman to the hospital on his motorcycle. Although doctors attempted to save her life, she could not be revived due to excessive blood loss.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Kaur, a resident of Ratpur Colony, Pinjore. She lived in a rented house with her two daughters and ran a boutique named 'Reetu Boutique' near her home, where she also taught tailoring to young women.

Around 12 noon on Wednesday, while she was working in her shop, a man entered the premises. Just two minutes later, the accused exited and pulled down the shop's shutter. Shortly after, Kaur managed to lift the shutter and stumble out while clutching her throat, calling for help. Although several people passed by, none came to her aid. Eventually, a carpenter passing by helped her by taking her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.