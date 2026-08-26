Panchkula Boutique Owner Rajendra Kaur Murdered, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight
In a diary entry, the victim, who ran her boutique in Pinjore, Panchkula in Haryana, wrote that her husband, relatives were trying to kill her.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Panchkula: A boutique owner was murdered by slitting her throat in broad daylight inside her shop in Pinjore, Panchkula in Haryana. A carpenter rushed the blood-soaked, injured woman to the hospital on his motorcycle. Although doctors attempted to save her life, she could not be revived due to excessive blood loss.
The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Kaur, a resident of Ratpur Colony, Pinjore. She lived in a rented house with her two daughters and ran a boutique named 'Reetu Boutique' near her home, where she also taught tailoring to young women.
Around 12 noon on Wednesday, while she was working in her shop, a man entered the premises. Just two minutes later, the accused exited and pulled down the shop's shutter. Shortly after, Kaur managed to lift the shutter and stumble out while clutching her throat, calling for help. Although several people passed by, none came to her aid. Eventually, a carpenter passing by helped her by taking her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
Before dying, the woman had written in a diary entry that her husband, mother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law were responsible for the attack. A blood-stained page from the diary has surfaced, which reads: "The person trying to kill me is my husband. Please help. My mother-in-law, sisters-in-law Preeti and Neetu, and my brother-in-law are involved."
Meanwhile, Raju, the carpenter who assisted the woman, stated that he was working at his shop when she approached him for help. He then rushed to the boutique and took her to the hospital.
Dr Rajiv at the Pinjore PHC where she was taken said that a woman, aged approximately 30, was brought there with a slashed throat and was bleeding profusely. Despite strenuous efforts to save her and provide medical treatment, she could not be saved. The police have been informed about the incident. Pinjore Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the woman was murdered by having her throat slit. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, and CCTV footage is also being examined.
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