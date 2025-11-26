ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Couple Carrying Reward Of Rs 20 Lakh Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

Additional SP of Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai, Nitesh Kumar Gautam, stated that the Naxalite couple, Dhanush and Roni, were active in various areas and had carried out numerous criminal activites.

The surrendered Naxalite couple are Dhanush alias Munna, a hardcore Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh and his wife, Roni, on whom a reward of Rs 6 lakh was announced. They were were active in the Mad Division, Bastar, and the MMC zone.

Roni worked as a party member, while Dhanush was an expert in Hindi, English typing, and computer operations. "Therefore, he handled technical typing work within the organization. Both were actively involved in Naxalite activities operating in the border areas of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh," said Gautam.

He stated that the Naxalite couple surrendered after being influenced by the Chhattisgarh government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. "A reward of Rs 20 lakh was announced on both of them. Roni had been active in the Naxalite organization since 2017, while Dhanush had been active since 2020.

Several major Naxalite surrenders have taken place in Chhattisgarh in the last two days. On November 25, a total of 28 Naxalites surrendered in Narayanpur, influenced by the new surrender and rehabilitation policy. All the Naxalites surrendered at the Narayanpur SP office.