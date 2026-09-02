ETV Bharat / state

'Boss Scam': Rajasthan Police Arrest Four In New Cyber Fraud Involving Rs 6.80 Crore

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested four persons in connection with a Rs 6.80 crore cyber fraud case involving a notorious “Boss Scam,” a new trending crime in which criminals impersonated CEOs or other senior officers of a company to trick finance employees.

Additional Director General (ADG) (Cyber ​​Crime) VK Singh said that the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Sunil Joshi, the Accounts Head of a private limited firm.

“The State Cyber ​​Crime Police Station acted based on a complaint received through the National Cyber ​​Crime Helpline (1930),” he said.

Singh identified the arrested suspects as Jaipur residents Mayank Kasotia and Brijmohan Dron alias “Lucky”, alongside Samanaram of Deedwana-Kuchaman and Moti Yadav of Sikar.

Accused arrested in Jaipur for 'Boss Scam' cyber fraud involving Rs 6.80 crore (Special arrangement)

“Of the Rs 6.80 crore defrauded, Rs 3.50 crore has been placed on hold, and efforts are underway to secure a refund,” he said.

Officials explained that on August 26, cybercriminals targeted the firm’s office computer system using “Tarzan” malware. They subsequently gained access to the company’s WhatsApp Web session via the “AnyDesk” application.

By creating a replica of the company director's chat history and saving a new number under the director's name, they messaged the Accounts Head and induced the transfer of Rs 6.80 crore into three separate bank accounts, a transaction that had not been authorised by any director.

Modus operandi of the fraud