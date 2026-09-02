'Boss Scam': Rajasthan Police Arrest Four In New Cyber Fraud Involving Rs 6.80 Crore
Rajasthan Police arrested four men for a "Boss Scam" cyber fraud, where they used malware and WhatsApp to impersonate a company director, reports Vikas Vyas
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested four persons in connection with a Rs 6.80 crore cyber fraud case involving a notorious “Boss Scam,” a new trending crime in which criminals impersonated CEOs or other senior officers of a company to trick finance employees.
Additional Director General (ADG) (Cyber Crime) VK Singh said that the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Sunil Joshi, the Accounts Head of a private limited firm.
“The State Cyber Crime Police Station acted based on a complaint received through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930),” he said.
Singh identified the arrested suspects as Jaipur residents Mayank Kasotia and Brijmohan Dron alias “Lucky”, alongside Samanaram of Deedwana-Kuchaman and Moti Yadav of Sikar.
“Of the Rs 6.80 crore defrauded, Rs 3.50 crore has been placed on hold, and efforts are underway to secure a refund,” he said.
Officials explained that on August 26, cybercriminals targeted the firm’s office computer system using “Tarzan” malware. They subsequently gained access to the company’s WhatsApp Web session via the “AnyDesk” application.
By creating a replica of the company director's chat history and saving a new number under the director's name, they messaged the Accounts Head and induced the transfer of Rs 6.80 crore into three separate bank accounts, a transaction that had not been authorised by any director.
Modus operandi of the fraud
Per the initial probe, the cyber fraud gang distributed the defrauded funds across various locations using alleged mule accounts, digital wallets, QR codes, and cryptocurrency.
“The fraudsters monitored the funds via a Telegram channel. Through Telegram, they purchased bank accounts, ATM cards, SIM cards, and passbook kits from individuals for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000,” officials said.
“The defrauded money was transferred into these accounts before being moved further. Masterminds operating from Singapore and Hong Kong then used internet banking to route the funds into various other accounts,” they said.
The investigation further revealed that accused Kasotia, a resident of Jaipur, made his bank account available for transferring proceeds from cyber fraud.
Upon receiving funds in the account, he allegedly withdrew the cash via cheque and handed it over to Ashish and Brijmohan. “At their behest, he transferred some of the money further using QR codes and digital wallets,” police said.
The crime police also revealed that Brijmohan’s role involved arranging bank accounts for the cyber fraud gang.
“He would have the fraud proceeds transferred to ‘mule’ bank accounts, ensure the account holders withdrew the cash, and facilitate further transfers,” they said. “Using Telegram and Binance, Brijmohan converted the illicit funds into USDT and forwarded them to the mastermind of the cyber fraud operation.”
The entire transaction process was allegedly coordinated via Telegram channels, and later another accused, Samanaram, connected Brijmohan to cryptocurrency transactions via the Telegram app.
Similarly, Yadav worked alongside Brijmohan to arrange bank accounts and was found to be involved in transferring funds to mule accounts, facilitating cash withdrawals, and managing subsequent transfers.
“He was also implicated in converting funds into USDT and transferring the USDT. He coordinated the transactions of the fraud proceeds via Telegram and played a key role in their layering and onward transfer,” he added.
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