ETV Bharat / state

'Boss Scam' Network Busted In Ahmedabad, Two Arrested, Links With China, Pakistan Revealed

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber ​​Crime Police busted a "Bose scam" network, arresting two men from West Bengal, who fraudulently obtained SIM cards and provided OTPs to call centres operating cyber frauds. Three mobile phones, a jumbo quarter phone and a router were seized from the duo, police said.

Investigations revealed that the duo, identified as Imran Ali and Inzamul Mullan, obtained around 4,500 SIM cards and were providing OTPs to cybercriminals by forming a syndicate through WhatsApp groups. When OTPs were received on the mobile numbers of the accused, they provided those to call centres operating different cybercrimes for commission. So far, the accused sold around 21,900 OTPs.

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, a complaint of fraud of about Rs 1.5 crore through "Bose scam" was registered in Ahmedabad in June, of which the Cyber ​​Crime Police have recovered Rs 1.30 crore till now. Based on the information that the accused were in West Bengal, the team took action and nabbed both of them.

The investigation revealed that the links of this network are connected to Pakistan and China. Using APK and malware prepared in China, ZIP files were sent via SMS, e-mail and WhatsApp. The .exe and .dll files allegedly contained malicious files. When the file opened on a computer, the malware got installed, enabling the accused to gain control of the victim's WhatsApp Web session and data was transferred to cyber fraud call centres operating abroad.

The investigation conducted in coordination with I4C or Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has revealed that 10,000 mobile phones have been infected. The police have now taken action to secure these infected phones. It has been revealed that the accused have sold OTPs worth about Rs 23 lakh so far, while the investigation is ongoing to find out how many other frauds they are involved in.