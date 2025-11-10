ETV Bharat / state

Born In Odisha, Raised As Per Chhattisgarh Culture: Kids In Nuapada Border Village Don't Know Odia, Speak Laria Instead

The government-run primary school stands at the entrance of the village. The name of the school, village and government scheme details are all written in Odia. However, their spoken language of the children is Laria. Because of this, teachers face difficulties while teaching. To overcome the language barrier, many teachers have learned Laria on their own. They first teach the lessons in Odia, then translate them into Laria so that students can easily understand a subject.

Nuapada: They are from Odisha, study in Odia medium schools, and their textbooks and signboards are all written in Odia. Yet, when spoken to in their mother tongue, they look puzzled. These children from Thelkobeda in Amsena Gram Panchayat of Nuapada district on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border can neither speak nor understand Odia properly. While they are Odia by birth, their language, culture and identity have long crossed the border. The kids and local villagers communicate only in Laria, a regional language common in the bordering areas.

"Since this area is very close to the Chhattisgarh border and distant from other Odisha villages, children here cannot learn Odia," said Vishal Bariha, a teacher from Bargarh district who now teaches at this school.

The influence of Chhattisgarh is so strong that people in this bordering village celebrate Chhattisgarhi festivals, wear similar clothes and even follow the customs of the neighbouring state.

"They celebrate all the festivals of Chhattisgarh. Their regional language Laria is common here. So while teaching in Odia, we also have to explain everything in Laria. The students can understand only about 15 percent of the Odia we speak. Even after passing Plus Two, most cannot speak Odia fluently. They can write in Odia, but reading books is very difficult for them. Teaching them is a real challenge," he added.

Teachers of Government Primary School in Thelkobeda (ETV Bharat)

Another teacher Asha Singh echoed similar concerns. "There is a serious language problem here. We first explain in Odia, then translate into Chhattisgarhi or Laria. These students cannot speak Odia at all. By the time they reach Class 7th or 8th, they can speak a little Odia. But once they leave school, they switch back to Chhattisgarhi or Laria, even when talking to us," she said.

Kids having mid-day meal at the school premises (ETV Bharat)

To understand the children's perspective, ETV Bharat correspondent Badshah Jusman Rana spoke to one of the students in Hindi, since she could not respond in Odia. The girl said, "Teachers teach us in Odia, so we face some problems. At home, we speak Laria. The villagers also speak Laria. In case we don't understand something, teachers explain it to us in Laria."

Thelkobeda villagers said this has been the situation for years now. Guman Brahmadev, a local resident, said, "This area comes under the jurisdiction of Odisha, we belong to Nuapada district. But since it borders Chhattisgarh, our language is Laria. People here speak Laria on a regular basis. We can understand a bit of Odia, but cannot speak it properly. Children start understanding some Odia only after studying till Class 8. Those who don't go to school cannot understand Odia at all."