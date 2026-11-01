ETV Bharat / state

Border Security Cannot Be Viewed Only Through Deployment Of Troops, Says Senior Arunachal Scribe

File photo of the snow-covered Bumla Pass, situated at an altitude of around 15,200 feet along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh ( IANS )

Tezpur: People living in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh are apprehensive about the reported activities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. They are also concerned about the disparity in infrastructure on both sides of the border. At the same time, they are confident of the presence of the Indian security forces in the area.

These have been the findings of Takam Sonia, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of ‘Arun Bhoomi’ a publication based out of Arunachal Pradesh. Sonia was recently on a field visit to the remote border areas of Upper Subansiri district.

Sonia's field observations underline that border security cannot be viewed only through the deployment of troops. Connectivity, logistics, local livelihoods and the confidence of border communities are equally important to maintaining India's presence in strategically sensitive frontier areas.

During his visit to Taksing, Maja and Galemu, Sonia interacted with local residents to understand the ground situation amid reports of alleged Chinese movements and infrastructure development near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He said that his team was not permitted to proceed to certain forward locations, including the Asapila sector, because of national security considerations.

He said the villagers expressed apprehension over increased PLA activities in certain forward areas and claimed that Chinese personnel had been operating closer to the border. However, he clarified that the exact extent of the alleged movements could not be independently verified.

Viral Asapila photographs raise questions

Referring to the photographs of the Asapila sector that went viral on social media, he said the villagers maintained that the photographs were genuine. India and China have been reportedly engaged in a localized standoff in this area. Sonia said his team had planned to visit Asapila amid claims of Chinese incursions into the sector.

He further disclosed that difficult terrain and road connectivity are a major concern in this remote border region with several stretches consisting of narrow, single-lane roads. He cited the example of the Maja -Taksing stretch. He pointed out that civilian vehicles and Army convoys face difficulties passing each other on narrow stretches, often requiring considerable time to clear the road.

Sonia also raised concerns over the transportation of ammunition, heavy equipment and essential supplies to forward positions saying, “The existing road infrastructure could create logistical challenges during emergencies, particularly when heavy military equipment needs to be transported to remote locations.

Local porters play a crucial role

Highlighting the importance of local porters in maintaining supply lines to forward military locations, he said that they can transport supplies to forward camps within two to three days where the Army personnel could require approximately five days to a week to cover the comparable routes on foot. This makes the porters an important part of the logistics network.

China's road infrastructure advantage

Sonia said the villagers shared their concerns over the difference in road infrastructure on the two sides of the border. The local residents claimed that China had constructed highways and road networks extending close to its forward border positions allowing the PLA to move personnel and equipment more easily. In contrast, the Indian side continues to face difficult terrain, limited road connectivity and dependence on foot movement in certain forward locations.

Sonia said the villagers believed that Chinese forces enjoyed an infrastructure advantage in some elevated areas while Indian security personnel operated in comparatively difficult terrain.

Army deployment and preparedness

Sonia added that the villagers in the Maja sector expressed confidence in the presence of Indian security forces. Distinguishing between the Maja sector and the forward areas around Taksing and Asapila, he said, “The villagers did not describe the entire border region as experiencing the same level of tension.”



Sonia emphasised that the principal concern was the difficulty of reaching certain forward locations because of inadequate road infrastructure rather than the absence of security personnel. He also referred to an advanced landing ground and an Army medical evacuation facility in the Naso area which reportedly serve as important support points for personnel operating in the region.