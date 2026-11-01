Border Security Cannot Be Viewed Only Through Deployment Of Troops, Says Senior Arunachal Scribe
Connectivity, logistics, local livelihoods and confidence of border communities are equally important to maintaining India's presence in strategically sensitive frontier areas, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Tezpur: People living in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh are apprehensive about the reported activities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. They are also concerned about the disparity in infrastructure on both sides of the border. At the same time, they are confident of the presence of the Indian security forces in the area.
These have been the findings of Takam Sonia, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of ‘Arun Bhoomi’ a publication based out of Arunachal Pradesh. Sonia was recently on a field visit to the remote border areas of Upper Subansiri district.
Sonia's field observations underline that border security cannot be viewed only through the deployment of troops. Connectivity, logistics, local livelihoods and the confidence of border communities are equally important to maintaining India's presence in strategically sensitive frontier areas.
During his visit to Taksing, Maja and Galemu, Sonia interacted with local residents to understand the ground situation amid reports of alleged Chinese movements and infrastructure development near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
He said that his team was not permitted to proceed to certain forward locations, including the Asapila sector, because of national security considerations.
He said the villagers expressed apprehension over increased PLA activities in certain forward areas and claimed that Chinese personnel had been operating closer to the border. However, he clarified that the exact extent of the alleged movements could not be independently verified.
Viral Asapila photographs raise questions
Referring to the photographs of the Asapila sector that went viral on social media, he said the villagers maintained that the photographs were genuine. India and China have been reportedly engaged in a localized standoff in this area. Sonia said his team had planned to visit Asapila amid claims of Chinese incursions into the sector.
He further disclosed that difficult terrain and road connectivity are a major concern in this remote border region with several stretches consisting of narrow, single-lane roads. He cited the example of the Maja -Taksing stretch. He pointed out that civilian vehicles and Army convoys face difficulties passing each other on narrow stretches, often requiring considerable time to clear the road.
Sonia also raised concerns over the transportation of ammunition, heavy equipment and essential supplies to forward positions saying, “The existing road infrastructure could create logistical challenges during emergencies, particularly when heavy military equipment needs to be transported to remote locations.
Local porters play a crucial role
Highlighting the importance of local porters in maintaining supply lines to forward military locations, he said that they can transport supplies to forward camps within two to three days where the Army personnel could require approximately five days to a week to cover the comparable routes on foot. This makes the porters an important part of the logistics network.
China's road infrastructure advantage
Sonia said the villagers shared their concerns over the difference in road infrastructure on the two sides of the border. The local residents claimed that China had constructed highways and road networks extending close to its forward border positions allowing the PLA to move personnel and equipment more easily. In contrast, the Indian side continues to face difficult terrain, limited road connectivity and dependence on foot movement in certain forward locations.
Sonia said the villagers believed that Chinese forces enjoyed an infrastructure advantage in some elevated areas while Indian security personnel operated in comparatively difficult terrain.
Army deployment and preparedness
Sonia added that the villagers in the Maja sector expressed confidence in the presence of Indian security forces. Distinguishing between the Maja sector and the forward areas around Taksing and Asapila, he said, “The villagers did not describe the entire border region as experiencing the same level of tension.”
Sonia emphasised that the principal concern was the difficulty of reaching certain forward locations because of inadequate road infrastructure rather than the absence of security personnel. He also referred to an advanced landing ground and an Army medical evacuation facility in the Naso area which reportedly serve as important support points for personnel operating in the region.
Caught between border restrictions and livelihood uncertainty
Beyond security concerns, Sonia’s interactions with the villagers brought to light the growing economic difficulties faced by the people living in the remote border settlements of Upper Subansiri. “One of the major concerns raised by residents was the difficulty in taking their yaks to traditional grazing grounds near the international boundary. Yak rearing remains an important source of livelihood for several families in the high-altitude settlements where opportunities for alternative employment and income generation are limited,” he said.
According to Sonia, the villagers said the situation had become increasingly difficult following heightened security concerns and restrictions on movement in the border areas. Residents reportedly said they could neither move freely towards certain grazing areas on the Indian side nor access some of their traditional routes without encountering restrictions and security-related difficulties.
He pointed out that for communities living in such remote and geographically challenging locations, losing access to traditional grazing grounds could have serious economic consequences. Sonia said the concerns should receive attention alongside discussions on national security and border preparedness.
Situation normal, incidents transgression
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday described reported face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops on account of ‘transgression not intrusion’ while maintaining that the situation along the border was normal and not a matter of concern. Talking to the media ahead of the inauguration of the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart in Tawang, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh shares an approximately 1,200 km long border with Tibet and China.
"China doesn't consider the McMahon Line. Our soldiers go to that side and their patrolling parties sometimes cross over to our side. It is transgression, not intrusion. Transgression has taken place, no doubt. It keeps happening. This is not a new thing," he said while adding that the boundary in the area was not clearly defined.
Khandu said the Indian armed forces were guarding the border effectively and asserted that the reported incidents had not affected tourism in the state.
No matter for concern
The Chief Minister's remarks followed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur recently stating that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh with some incidents reportedly continuing. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) subsequently said that situations in the border areas occasionally get disturbed when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns.
Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who addressed the media alongside Khandu and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also dismissed concerns over what he described as attempts to create misleading narratives. “Rest assured, the borders are secured. There is no matter for concern," Shekhawat said, urging people to counter misinformation.
"In today's digital age, misleading videos and digitally altered content can spread rapidly on social media. Before believing or sharing any such content, we must verify its authenticity and rely on credible sources," Khandu later wrote on social media while adding that responsible social media use was essential to prevent misinformation and maintain public trust.
Sonia's visit underlines that while the presence of security forces remains crucial, road connectivity, accessibility to forward locations, transportation of military supplies and development of civilian infrastructure are equally important components of border preparedness.
It also highlights the need for sustained attention to last-mile connectivity. At the same time, the economic concerns of border residents, particularly yak-rearing families, highlight the importance of ensuring that security restrictions do not leave local communities disconnected from their traditional sources of income. Connectivity, logistics, local livelihoods and the confidence of border communities are equally important to maintaining India's presence in strategically sensitive frontier areas.
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