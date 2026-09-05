ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Boiling Oil Poured On 19-Year-Old After He Seeks Girlfriend's Hand in Marriage in Ranipet

Ranipet: A 19-year-old college student allegedly suffered serious burn injuries after his girlfriend's mother poured boiling oil on him when he went to her house to seek permission to marry her daughter near Kaveripakkam, an agriculture hub in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district.

The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of Friday (September 4) in Kaveripakkam.

The injured youth has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Ayarpadi Road near Ocheri and a student at a private college in the Kanchipuram area.

According to police sources, Lokesh and the 18-year-old daughter of Tamim, a resident of Mutheeswarar Street in Kaveripakkam, had allegedly been in a relationship for the past two years.

Tamim, 36, was earlier living in Uthirampattu village near Kaveripakkam with her son and daughter. Following the death of her husband several years ago, she had reportedly been living with her children and shifted to a rented house in Kaveripakkam around three months ago.

Argument Over Marriage Proposal

Police said Lokesh went to the girl's residence on Thursday evening and allegedly asked Tamim to allow him to marry her daughter.

An argument reportedly followed. Tamim allegedly brought boiling oil from the kitchen and poured it on the youth.