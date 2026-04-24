ETV Bharat / state

Booth Agent Arrested For Damaging EVM In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a booth agent of an independent candidate for allegedly damaging an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in Tiruvannamalai district, officials said.

The incident took place at Polling Station No. 142 in Keezhpalur village under the Kalasapakkam Assembly constituency on Thursday. Voting had begun at 7 AM, and nearly 45 per cent of the polling was recorded by noon when the accused, identified as Venkatesan, entered the polling booth.

According to sources, the accused allegedly raised objections, claiming that the voting machine was malfunctioning and then smashed the EVM by punching its screen and components. Voters present at the booth were shocked alerted the police, following which personnel rushed to the spot and arrested him.