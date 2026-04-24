Booth Agent Arrested For Damaging EVM In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai
The booth agent was arrested for allegedly damaging an EVM at a polling station in Tiruvannamalai, briefly disrupting voting.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Tiruvannamalai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a booth agent of an independent candidate for allegedly damaging an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in Tiruvannamalai district, officials said.
The incident took place at Polling Station No. 142 in Keezhpalur village under the Kalasapakkam Assembly constituency on Thursday. Voting had begun at 7 AM, and nearly 45 per cent of the polling was recorded by noon when the accused, identified as Venkatesan, entered the polling booth.
According to sources, the accused allegedly raised objections, claiming that the voting machine was malfunctioning and then smashed the EVM by punching its screen and components. Voters present at the booth were shocked alerted the police, following which personnel rushed to the spot and arrested him.
Election officials replaced the damaged EVM and resumed polling after a delay of around 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded a high voter turnout in the Assembly elections, with 85.15 per cent polling reported across the state. Tiruvannamalai district registered a turnout of 89.66 per cent.
Counting of votes will take place on May 4. Meanwhile, the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines are stored are being monitored via CCTV cameras. Additionally, a three-tier security cordon has been deployed at these locations.
Read More