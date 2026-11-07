'Books By Trisha Vijay, AI Misuse': Tamil Nadu Minister Alleges Corruption During DMK Regime In Purchase Of Library Books
Rajmohan said nearly 1,500 books were procured from a particular publisher whose existence and credentials are questionable.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday filed a case with the Anti-Corruption Police alleging irregularities with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in procurement of books for Periyar Arivulaka Library in Coimbatore and others in the state during the previous DMK regime. He said the DMK government purchased fake books authored by the likes of Trisha Vijay to defame the TVK.
Addressing the media at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai, Rajmohan said, "DMK committed a huge scam using artificial intelligence in procurement of books for libraries". He said apart from Periyar Arivulaka library, irregularities were detected at libraries in Trichy, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, to the tune of Rs 50 crore in each library and Rs 5 crore in e-libraries.
"In January, during the DMK regime, a meeting of administrators was held to purchase books for the libraries. A process order was issued in March for the purchase of the books without taking into consideration the suggestions of the library administrators," Rajmohan said. He alleged that several lakhs of rupees had already been paid towards the purchases, while some payments are still pending. He reiterated allegations that nearly 1,500 books had been procured from a particular publisher whose existence and credentials are questionable.
He said several authors whose books were purchased were unfamiliar in the literary circles. “What has happened in the name of Periyar is unacceptable. An institution of knowledge must remain above any kind of compromise. The misuse of technology to loot taxpayers’ money on such a scale cannot be tolerated,” he said.
The minister said the state government has formed a special team to identify fake books purchased for libraries in the state. "The DMK should apologize unconditionally to the students of Tamil Nadu. The DMK had been carrying out such scams for the last two to three years. Like counterfeit notes, the party carried out scams using artificial intelligence," he alleged.
Rajmohan said he had called writer Perumal Murugan and thanked him for exposing the scandal. "I know publishers who pawned their wives' jewellery to get their books published. However, the previous government used artificial intelligence to simultaneously deceive publishers and students and purchase more than 2,000 books. No government has ever committed such a scientific scam," he said.
"The DMK's goal was to publish books under names like Trisha Vijay. They thought they would not get caught in such scams. They deliberately used some names with the intention of defaming the TVK leadership," he said.
The alleged irregularities were flagged by Murugan in an article published on a Tamil portal. Murugan said he found nearly 1,800 books purchased at exorbitant prices, with fictitious authors, questionable publishers, and AI content. He also pointed out dubious-sounding names of some authors who were previously unheard of like Vijaya Balu, Jothi Saravanan, Jothi Hariharan, Trisha Vijay, Thamarai Panneer, and Rani Panneer.
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