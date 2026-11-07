ETV Bharat / state

'Books By Trisha Vijay, AI Misuse': Tamil Nadu Minister Alleges Corruption During DMK Regime In Purchase Of Library Books

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday filed a case with the Anti-Corruption Police alleging irregularities with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in procurement of books for Periyar Arivulaka Library in Coimbatore and others in the state during the previous DMK regime. He said the DMK government purchased fake books authored by the likes of Trisha Vijay to defame the TVK.

Addressing the media at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai, Rajmohan said, "DMK committed a huge scam using artificial intelligence in procurement of books for libraries". He said apart from Periyar Arivulaka library, irregularities were detected at libraries in Trichy, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, to the tune of Rs 50 crore in each library and Rs 5 crore in e-libraries.

"In January, during the DMK regime, a meeting of administrators was held to purchase books for the libraries. A process order was issued in March for the purchase of the books without taking into consideration the suggestions of the library administrators," Rajmohan said. He alleged that several lakhs of rupees had already been paid towards the purchases, while some payments are still pending. He reiterated allegations that nearly 1,500 books had been procured from a particular publisher whose existence and credentials are questionable.

He said several authors whose books were purchased were unfamiliar in the literary circles. “What has happened in the name of Periyar is unacceptable. An institution of knowledge must remain above any kind of compromise. The misuse of technology to loot taxpayers’ money on such a scale cannot be tolerated,” he said.

The minister said the state government has formed a special team to identify fake books purchased for libraries in the state. "The DMK should apologize unconditionally to the students of Tamil Nadu. The DMK had been carrying out such scams for the last two to three years. Like counterfeit notes, the party carried out scams using artificial intelligence," he alleged.