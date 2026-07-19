'Books Are Teachers That Make Us Think And Question': Bibliophiles Throng Book Festival On Banks Of Dal Lake In Kashmir
The third edition of the Chinar Book Festival at the SKICC is attracting publishers and book lovers in good numbers, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Srinagar: As publishers and book lovers throng the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival on the banks of the iconic Dal Lake in Kashmir, participants emphasised the importance of reading as a habit, many said, is waning these days.
The book festival is being held from July 18-26 with the joint efforts of National Book Trust, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, Ministry of Education, Government of India and District Administration Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially inaugurated the national level book fair on Saturday.
Around 250 booksellers and publishers have set up more than 200 stalls providing access to books in English, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi, Dogri and other languages.
Dr Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener at Chinar Book Festival said that this year's festival slogan is 'Together We Read, Together We Lead'.
📚 Chinar Book Festival 2026 Begins in Srinagar! 🍁— National Book Trust, India (@nbt_india) July 19, 2026
The 3rd Chinar Book Festival was inaugurated at SKICC, Srinagar by Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries from the National Book Trust, India, the… pic.twitter.com/FekxQUcdmB
Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman NBT India noted that a person who does not read books remains confined to a cocoon. “But the one who reads books lives a thousand lives through the perspective of others,” he said.
According to LG Manoj Sinha, books are in themselves a dialogue. “They make us to think and question,” he noted in his inaugural address at the festival.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha arrived as the chief guest for the inauguration of the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival at SKICC, Srinagar pic.twitter.com/qJmC06p9uy— IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026
A large number of students, teachers, parents and writers are participating in the book fair and making it a memorable spectacle of knowledge and literature.
Fiction writer Pervaiz Manoos says that the trend of book reading is waning day by day. “There are more writers and fewer readers,” he quipped.
Describing the festival as a positive return to books in the current era dominated by digital screens, Manoos said that a book is not just a source of information but a teacher that gives a person the ability to think and ask questions.
“Although it is impossible to deny the utility of e-books, only a traditional book provides the experience of the smell of paper, the distinctive sound of turning pages and mental concentration,” he said.
Manoos however flagged high prices of books, he said might discourage students from buying them. “We have to focus children in such book fair because children are the future writers”.
In a bid to attract people to the event, organisers have arranged cultural and music programs at the festival.
Booksellers and publishers said that a wide range of books from history to religion and literature are being offered to readers as per their taste.
“We have more books for children including freedom struggle and language,”Jitendra Jitanshu, a stall owner said.
Hafiz Syed Iqbal Ahmed Omari, another stall owner said that they have books mostly by Moulana Wahiduddin Khan on peace and patriotism. “Books stalls have almost tripled as compared to earlier years,” he said.
Along with other publications of the country, a stall has been set up by the Archaeological Survey of India so that people, especially the younger generation, can become familiar with the country's cultural history and archaeology.
Stall owner Muhammad Shahzad said that reading is a process that gives a new perspective and different experience every time.
The organizers of the Chinar Book Festival said that the aim of the festival is to establish a relationship with books.
“Reading books is very important for instilling research, creativity and critical thinking in children. We want every student to spend at least 20 minutes with books every day”.
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