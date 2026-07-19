ETV Bharat / state

'Books Are Teachers That Make Us Think And Question': Bibliophiles Throng Book Festival On Banks Of Dal Lake In Kashmir

Youth at the 3rd edition of Chinar Book Festival in Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: As publishers and book lovers throng the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival on the banks of the iconic Dal Lake in Kashmir, participants emphasised the importance of reading as a habit, many said, is waning these days.

The book festival is being held from July 18-26 with the joint efforts of National Book Trust, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, Ministry of Education, Government of India and District Administration Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially inaugurated the national level book fair on Saturday.

Bibliophiles Throng Book Festival On Banks Of Dal Lake In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Around 250 booksellers and publishers have set up more than 200 stalls providing access to books in English, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi, Dogri and other languages.

Dr Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener at Chinar Book Festival said that this year's festival slogan is 'Together We Read, Together We Lead'.

Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman NBT India noted that a person who does not read books remains confined to a cocoon. “But the one who reads books lives a thousand lives through the perspective of others,” he said.

According to LG Manoj Sinha, books are in themselves a dialogue. “They make us to think and question,” he noted in his inaugural address at the festival.

A large number of students, teachers, parents and writers are participating in the book fair and making it a memorable spectacle of knowledge and literature.