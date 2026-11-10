ETV Bharat / state

Book Purchase Row: Tamil Nadu DVAC Raids Periyar Arivulagam Library In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Officials of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted a raid at Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore in connection with the alleged irregularities in the purchase of books.

The construction of the library was started in Gandhipuram of Coimbatore during the DMK regime for Rs 300 crore. After TVK came to power, Chief Minister Vijay opened the library to the public in October.

However, noted author Perumal Murugan alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the public library, leading to a row in state politics. He said books that are usually sold for Rs 300 have been purchased for the library from a publishing house called 'Akal Vilukku Pathigam' for around Rs 1,395, totalling several lakhs of rupees.

Following the allegations, political parties, writers and various organisations demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, controversial books from Akal Vilakku and Phoenix publishers were removed from the library, and separate complaints were filed with the DVAC on behalf of the DMK and the school education department, alleging irregularities in the procurement of books.

Based on these complaints, a team of DVAC, led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Emanuel Sekaran, took over the investigation.