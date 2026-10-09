ETV Bharat / state

Book Exhibition On PM Modi In Varanasi Attracts Large Crowd

Books on PM Modi on display at an exhibition in Varanasi. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: An exhibition featuring 500 books related to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organised in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, attracted a large number of people.

The event was titled “Namo Book Fest.” The two-day exhibition began on Wednesday, October 7, at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi.

The fest was divided into various sections. A section featured books on security policy, while others covered foreign policy and diplomacy of the PM.

At the exhibition, there were sections dedicated to the PM’s life and ideals, as well as books concerning his spiritual journey. ​The book festival was organised to mark the completion of 25 years of PM Modi's tenure in public office.

Prominent litterateurs attended the event to answer questions from the youth, while interactive dialogue sessions were also part of the programme.

The event gave the opportunity to the school children to understand various facets of PM Modi's life. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who visited the exhibition, remarked that there has never been another politician like PM Modi in the country who has served in public office for so many years.

​He said that the feat was a matter of pride and lauded the PM for referring to himself as the “Pradhan Sevak” (prime servant) while serving in public office.