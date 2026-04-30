ETV Bharat / state

Bone Graft From Brain-Dead Donor: First Of Its Kind Surgery In Andhra Pradesh Gives 40-Year-Old Visakhapatnam Man New Lease Of Life

Visakhapatnam: In a rare and remarkable medical achievement, doctors at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS) Hospitals, Seethammadhara in Andhra Pradesh, have successfully restored shoulder function in a patient using a bone graft harvested from a brain-dead donor.

While organ transplants from brain-dead individuals are commonly performed to save lives, the use of donor bone to reconstruct a damaged joint and restore mobility is rare.

According to Dr Srinivas Gollangi, Consultant Sports Orthopaedic and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Specialised in shoulder Surgery, the procedure involved sourcing a bone graft from a bone bank in Bengaluru and transporting it to Visakhapatnam for a complex reconstructive surgery.

The patient, a 40-year-old man from the city, had been suffering from recurrent shoulder dislocations due to epilepsy, which caused frequent falls. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries in the past, the condition persisted, significantly affecting his quality of life.

“Detailed evaluation revealed extensive damage to the rotator cuff muscles and a significant bone defect. Conventional arthroscopic procedures were unlikely to provide a lasting solution,” Dr Gollangi explained.