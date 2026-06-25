Bonded Labourer Working At Muzaffarnagar Factory Died Due To Torture: Police
Twelve bonded labourers, including minors, bearing visible torture marks and injuries on their bodies, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing factory following a raid.
By PTI
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: One of the bonded labourers working at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar died allegedly due to torture, and his body was later dumped after being packed in a bag, police said on Thursday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the matter came to light during the investigation into the bonded labour case that surfaced after a raid at the factory in Mandi village under the Titawi police station area earlier this week.
Twelve bonded labourers, including minors, bearing visible torture marks and injuries on their bodies, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing factory in the district following a raid conducted by the administration and police on June 22.
The labourers were allegedly kept in inhuman conditions and were not paid the promised monthly wages, officials said. According to Kumar, one of the labourers, identified as Arjun, died in November 2025 after allegedly being subjected to torture at the factory. His body was subsequently disposed of after being packed in a bag, he said.
The police have registered a fresh case against factory owner Ankit Balyan and Shiva Tyagi, the SSP said. While Tyagi has been arrested, the main accused, factory owner Ankit Balyan, remains absconding. Two police teams have been formed to arrest him, Kumar said.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to carry out an investigation and collect evidence in the case, he added. Meanwhile, all 12 rescued labourers have undergone medical examinations and are receiving treatment. The victims were produced before a magistrate and their statements were recorded.
District authorities, in coordination with the labour department, are working on the rehabilitation of the rescued workers under government assistance schemes. Efforts are also being made to open bank accounts for them and reunite them with their families.
Officials said contact has been established with the families of four labourers, while relatives of the remaining workers are yet to be traced. According to investigators, the labourers were allegedly brought from different states on the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 12,000, but were neither paid wages nor allowed to leave the premises. They were allegedly confined inside the factory for more than a year and forced to work under inhuman conditions.
Several rescued labourers bore visible injuries and torture marks and told investigators that they were allegedly assaulted whenever they attempted to leave the factory. They also alleged that they were beaten, stabbed with spears, whipped, bitten by dogs and fed animal fodder.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had termed the alleged atrocities against the labourers an "assault on human dignity" and demanded justice for the victims and the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.
The police had earlier registered a case against factory owner Ankit Balyan, Pradeep Balyan and Shiva Tyagi under relevant provisions of the BNS, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.