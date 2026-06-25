ETV Bharat / state

Bonded Labourer Working At Muzaffarnagar Factory Died Due To Torture: Police

Muzaffarnagar: One of the bonded labourers working at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar died allegedly due to torture, and his body was later dumped after being packed in a bag, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the matter came to light during the investigation into the bonded labour case that surfaced after a raid at the factory in Mandi village under the Titawi police station area earlier this week.

Twelve bonded labourers, including minors, bearing visible torture marks and injuries on their bodies, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing factory in the district following a raid conducted by the administration and police on June 22.

The labourers were allegedly kept in inhuman conditions and were not paid the promised monthly wages, officials said. According to Kumar, one of the labourers, identified as Arjun, died in November 2025 after allegedly being subjected to torture at the factory. His body was subsequently disposed of after being packed in a bag, he said.

The police have registered a fresh case against factory owner Ankit Balyan and Shiva Tyagi, the SSP said. While Tyagi has been arrested, the main accused, factory owner Ankit Balyan, remains absconding. Two police teams have been formed to arrest him, Kumar said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to carry out an investigation and collect evidence in the case, he added. Meanwhile, all 12 rescued labourers have undergone medical examinations and are receiving treatment. The victims were produced before a magistrate and their statements were recorded.