Bombs Thrown At Kshatriya Leader’s House In Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched
Police said the miscreants are being identified with the help of CCTV footage after a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Kanpur: Unidentified attackers hurled bombs at the residence of Manoj Singh Bhadauria, state president of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, in the Barra police station area of Kanpur late Friday night, police said.
The incident took place around 12:20 am at Bhadauria’s house in Jarauli when a white Alto car stopped in front of the residence, from which three young men emerged. Two of them had their faces covered with cloth, while the third was not masked.
“The assailants threw four bombs in quick succession at the house. The explosions damaged window panes and caused residents of the neighbourhood to rush out of their homes. Taking advantage of the chaos, the attackers fled the spot in the car,” police said.
In a complaint, Bhadauria told police that black paint had been smeared on the car’s registration plate to prevent identification. The investigators were currently examining the CCTV footage of the incident.
The footage shows the car reversing and stopping near Bhadauria’s house before the attack. One masked assailant stepped out of the car and hurled the first bomb, followed by a second bomb thrown by another masked attacker. The third attacker, who was driving the car and whose face was uncovered, then got out and threw another bomb.
Soon after the incident, a joint team of police and forensic experts reached the spot after being alerted by the locals.
Barra Police Station in charge Ravindra Kumar Srivastava said the miscreants are being identified with the help of CCTV footage. “A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint, and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.
Also Read