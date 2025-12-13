ETV Bharat / state

Bombs Thrown At Kshatriya Leader’s House In Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched

Kanpur: Unidentified attackers hurled bombs at the residence of Manoj Singh Bhadauria, state president of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, in the Barra police station area of Kanpur late Friday night, police said.

The incident took place around 12:20 am at Bhadauria’s house in Jarauli when a white Alto car stopped in front of the residence, from which three young men emerged. Two of them had their faces covered with cloth, while the third was not masked.

“The assailants threw four bombs in quick succession at the house. The explosions damaged window panes and caused residents of the neighbourhood to rush out of their homes. Taking advantage of the chaos, the attackers fled the spot in the car,” police said.

In a complaint, Bhadauria told police that black paint had been smeared on the car’s registration plate to prevent identification. The investigators were currently examining the CCTV footage of the incident.