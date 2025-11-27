Bombay HC Takes Cognisance Of Rising Pollution In Mumbai; Has Called BMC To Clarify Stand On November 28
Mumbai has recorded a high of 270 AQI levels on Thursday, and the pollution levels were shown as 'very poor quality'.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has taken cognisance of the poor quality air in the city. Mumbai recorded a high of 270 AQI levels on Thursday, and the pollution levels were shown as 'very poor quality'.
These have been attributed to the burning of garbage and high levels of dust from construction sites has led to low visibility in the city. This hearing was 'urgently' called by Senior Counsel Darius Khambatta, the Amacus Curie (friend of the court) for the High Court, at 3 PM on Thursday. The case will be heard by the first court comprising Chief Justice Shrichandra Shekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.
"A list of 27 actions to improve the air quality index (AQI) was presented during the hearing that took place a year ago. It was expected that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would provide its report by June 12," Senior advocate, Janak Dwarkadas, told the court on behalf of Vanshakti, a Non-Govenrment Organisation. He added, "Despite being requested, the report has not yet been sent in."
A year ago, a suo moto appeal regarding Mumbai's declining Air Quality Index (AQI), particularly during winter, was filed by the High Court. Khambata has been designated by the High Court as an amicus curiae in this petition, wherein an intervention petition was submitted on Vanshakti's behalf by Janak Dwarkadas.
Considering this, the BMC was required to turn in its findings by June 12, 2025. The Bombay High Court has instructed the BMC to give an explanation in an urgent hearing scheduled for tomorrow, Friday.
The petitioners stated, 'Mumbaikars are currently suffering from cough and throat issues as a result of this circumstance. People with respiratory conditions must exercise extra caution in such circumstances."
They further stated, 'The abrupt drop in temperature and decrease of the winds from the sea indicate that this condition will persist over the coming days. In addition, the increasing pollution will persist in the days to come due to the ongoing construction of the Coastal Road and other development projects like the Metro in Mumbai."
Mumbaikars are becoming increasingly concerned over the city's air quality, which is deteriorating by the day and at the same time, increasing pollution. Mumbai's AQI is currently in the "poor" range of 270 and is almost at the "very poor" threshold of 300–400. Mumbaikars have begun to develop respiratory issues as a result. The weather predictions said, 'Mumbai's AQI is currently listed as "poor" and is probably going to stay that way for the next two days.'
Pulmonologist Dr Preeti Meshram told ETV Bharat, "Usually incidence asthma worsens in these conditions, and they may face respiratory issues. Symptoms of allergies include runny noses and swollen throats. People have reported to suffer from colds, coughs, and the flu."
She said it implies that the treatment also slows down as the air quality deteriorates. Doctors have recommended that people should wear masks and those with respiratory conditions should tread cautiously in the city.
