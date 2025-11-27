ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Takes Cognisance Of Rising Pollution In Mumbai; Has Called BMC To Clarify Stand On November 28

Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has taken cognisance of the poor quality air in the city. Mumbai recorded a high of 270 AQI levels on Thursday, and the pollution levels were shown as 'very poor quality'. These have been attributed to the burning of garbage and high levels of dust from construction sites has led to low visibility in the city. This hearing was 'urgently' called by Senior Counsel Darius Khambatta, the Amacus Curie (friend of the court) for the High Court, at 3 PM on Thursday. The case will be heard by the first court comprising Chief Justice Shrichandra Shekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. "A list of 27 actions to improve the air quality index (AQI) was presented during the hearing that took place a year ago. It was expected that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would provide its report by June 12," Senior advocate, Janak Dwarkadas, told the court on behalf of Vanshakti, a Non-Govenrment Organisation. He added, "Despite being requested, the report has not yet been sent in." Infographics for air pollution in Mumbai (ETV Bharat) A year ago, a suo moto appeal regarding Mumbai's declining Air Quality Index (AQI), particularly during winter, was filed by the High Court. Khambata has been designated by the High Court as an amicus curiae in this petition, wherein an intervention petition was submitted on Vanshakti's behalf by Janak Dwarkadas.