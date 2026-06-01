ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Stays BARC Notice Terminating Trainee Over Caste Certificate Row

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has set aside a termination notice issued by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to a trainee employee over the alleged non-submission of an updated caste validity certificate.

The trainee employee had approached the High Court stating that he had already submitted all the required documents, including his caste certificate, at the time of joining the organisation. Taking note of his plea, the court directed BARC not to take any coercive action against him until the matter is finally decided.

The case pertains to Amit Kumar, who has been working as a trainee at BARC for the past 18 months. On May 22, BARC issued him a notice alleging that he had failed to submit the required caste validity certificate. The notice stated that if he did not furnish the appropriate document within seven days, his services would be terminated immediately.

Challenging the notice, Amit Kumar filed a petition before the Bombay High Court through advocate Priyanshu Mishra. In his plea, he argued that the BARC administration’s claim was incorrect and illegal. He noted in his plea that all relevant documents, including his caste certificate, had already been submitted at the time of his appointment.