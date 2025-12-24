ETV Bharat / state

HC Stays Action By 3 Banks Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications; Says RBI Directions Violated

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed all present and future actions by three banks seeking to declare the accounts of Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communications Ltd as `fraud', noting that the provisions of the RBI's Master Directions were violated in the process. The action was based on a forensic audit report prepared by an external auditor, BDO LLP, noted Justice Milind Jadhav.

But this report cannot be relied upon because it had not been signed by a duly qualified chartered accountant (CA) as required under the Reserve Bank of India's 2024 Master Directions on fraud, the judge said. If interim relief was not given to Ambani and Reliance Communications, it would cause "grave and irreparable harm / loss", said the order.

"Principles of natural justice are based on the maxim `justice should not only be done but should manifestly be seen to be done,' the HC said, adding that a forensic audit report prepared by an external auditor cannot be relied upon by the banks to issue a show-cause notice.

"The RBI Master Directions are mandatory in nature and they operate within a binding statutory framework requiring banks to engage auditors strictly in accordance with applicable law," said the court order.

The consequences of allowing the banks to declare the accounts of Ambani and his company as fraud are "virtually drastic and lead to disastrous consequences like being blacklisted, barred from new bank loans / credit for years, criminal FIR filing, reputation damage, impacting fundamental rights to financial access and civil death," said the high court.