Bombay High Court Slams State Over Alarming Malnutrition Deaths In Melghat
The court expressed grave concern over 97 child deaths, noting severe staff shortages, poor facilities, and years of malnutrition in Melghat, ordering immediate administrative intervention.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 10:37 PM IST
Mumbai: The malnutrition crisis in Melghat is unlike anything seen in any other remote part of Maharashtra. Underscoring this once again, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed deep concern after noting that, according to this year’s data, 97 children have died due to malnutrition in Melghat alone.
Taking serious note of the situation, the court directed the administration to act immediately. While hearing the matter, a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sandesh Patil pointed out that Melghat, with a population of around 1.5 lakh, has just a 50-bed hospital. There are 12 additional NRC beds, but no medical staff to run them. The Dharani region has no paediatricians or gynaecologists. Mobile pathology labs are also absent. Government funding for medical facilities is missing, and at one point, doctors working there even resorted to a strike out of sheer frustration.
There are 16 Anganwadis in Dharani and seven in Chikhaldara, yet their condition is equally distressing. Ambulance drivers are officially sanctioned a monthly allowance of ₹17,758, but are actually paid only ₹12,000 on a contractual basis. The court has now ordered senior administrative officers to visit these areas immediately and conduct a meeting on all these concerns. Those attending must include the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department, Dr Nipun, as well as the Deputy Secretaries of the Public Works and Finance Departments. The court also directed officials from the Police and Forest Departments to extend full support.
This meeting is scheduled for December 5, and its report must be submitted during the next hearing on December 18, the High Court said.
State Government Not Serious About Malnutrition, Says Court
The court observed that the state government appears to be taking the issue lightly. It instructed the Principal Secretaries of the Public Health, Tribal Development, Women and Child Welfare, and Finance Departments to file detailed affidavits explaining their positions. The bench called the situation “deeply unfortunate” and said the government seemed indifferent to a critical public health emergency. It also suggested that doctors posted in tribal regions should be paid higher salaries as an incentive, given the difficult conditions they work.
What The Petition Says
Children in Melghat and other tribal pockets continue to die due to malnutrition, and local residents also face several other serious problems. Multiple public interest litigations, including those filed by Dr Rajendra Barma and activist Bandu Sane, were heard by the bench on Tuesday. A committee had earlier visited Melghat, Chikhaldara, and Dharani, and petitioner Bandu Sane informed the court that key posts such as gynaecologist, paediatrician and dietician remain vacant. He also pointed out that the District Magistrate is not engaging with people at the local level, making it harder to resolve ground-level issues.
The High Court has been passing orders on this matter since 2006, but despite the government repeatedly insisting that everything is “in order” on paper, the death figures tell a very different story, a reality the court once again highlighted on Tuesday.