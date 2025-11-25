ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Slams State Over Alarming Malnutrition Deaths In Melghat

Mumbai: The malnutrition crisis in Melghat is unlike anything seen in any other remote part of Maharashtra. Underscoring this once again, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed deep concern after noting that, according to this year’s data, 97 children have died due to malnutrition in Melghat alone.

Taking serious note of the situation, the court directed the administration to act immediately. While hearing the matter, a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sandesh Patil pointed out that Melghat, with a population of around 1.5 lakh, has just a 50-bed hospital. There are 12 additional NRC beds, but no medical staff to run them. The Dharani region has no paediatricians or gynaecologists. Mobile pathology labs are also absent. Government funding for medical facilities is missing, and at one point, doctors working there even resorted to a strike out of sheer frustration.

There are 16 Anganwadis in Dharani and seven in Chikhaldara, yet their condition is equally distressing. Ambulance drivers are officially sanctioned a monthly allowance of ₹17,758, but are actually paid only ₹12,000 on a contractual basis. The court has now ordered senior administrative officers to visit these areas immediately and conduct a meeting on all these concerns. Those attending must include the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department, Dr Nipun, as well as the Deputy Secretaries of the Public Works and Finance Departments. The court also directed officials from the Police and Forest Departments to extend full support.

This meeting is scheduled for December 5, and its report must be submitted during the next hearing on December 18, the High Court said.

State Government Not Serious About Malnutrition, Says Court