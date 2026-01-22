ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government Over Delay In Arrest Of Minister Bhagat Gogawale’s Son

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down on the Maharashtra government over the issue of anticipatory bail sought by the son of Mahayuti cabinet minister Bhagat Gogawale. The court questioned the state’s law-and-order situation, observing that the Chief Minister appeared 'helpless' when it came to acting against a minister.

A single-judge bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar made sharp remarks, asking whether the rule of law still prevailed in the state. “Ministers’ sons commit crimes, remain in touch with ministers, roam freely, and yet the police cannot find them. And the ministers continue to sit comfortably in the cabinet. Is there law and order in this state or not?” the judge asked.

Making it clear that he would not bow to any pressure, Justice Jamdar said, “The pressure may be on you, not on me. I will pass my orders.” He warned the state that unless the accused surrendered before the police by 5 pm, the court would issue strict directions. The warning was directly addressed to Advocate General Milind Sathe.

Later in the evening, Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the court that he had spoken to Minister Gogawale, who had assured that he would contact his son and ask him to surrender before the investigating agency. On this assurance, the state sought time until the next day.

Justice Jamdar, however, made it clear that maintaining law and order in the state was paramount. Granting time only on that ground, the court directed that the minister’s son must surrender before the investigating agency before 11 am, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for Friday morning. The High Court accordingly adjourned the hearing on Vikas Gogawale’s anticipatory bail plea to Friday at 11 am.

Shiv Sena MLA and cabinet minister Bhagat Gogawale has once again found himself at the centre of controversy in connection with violence that broke out during municipal council elections in Mahad, Raigad district. The High Court strongly questioned why the police were allegedly avoiding the arrest of Vikas Gogawale (the minister’s son) and Mahesh Gogawale (his nephew), both accused in the case and reportedly absconding.