'Why No Action Against Erring Officials?': HC Slams CIDCO's Inaction Over Illegal Constructions In Navi Mumbai
The Bombay High Court pulled up CIDCO authorities, and questioned what action it plans to take against officials who failed to act despite repeated orders.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Mumbai: Questioning the alleged failure of authorities in taking action against unauthorised constructions in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, the Bombay High Court has directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) to explain in detail what action it intends to take against officials responsible for the delay in demolition "despite repeated court directives".
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court in 2024 by Advocate Kishore Shetty, a resident of Navi Mumbai, demanding demolition and action against illegal constructions mushrooming in the area. During the hearing on Friday, a division bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata expressed strong displeasure over the failure of authorities to demolish the illegal structures, despite repeated orders.
The Court remarked that such action should have been taken long ago, yet it remains pending. "CIDCO officials ought to have taken strict action either while the unauthorised structures were being built or after their completion; however, it appears that the concerned officials failed to do so," the bench noted.
The Court has now directed CIDCO submit details of the proposed action against the concerned erring officials by the next hearing, scheduled on November 3.
Notably, the Supreme Court has explicitly stated that action against unauthorised constructions should be taken without waiting for specific court orders.
Referring to the Apex Court's orders, the Bombay High Court questioned whether the Supreme Court directives do not apply to CIDCO, and asked the authority to clarify on inaction against these illegal structures.
A survey conducted within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction had revealed the existence of 12,687 unauthorised structures, 4946 of which were built without any official permission from the municipal body.
Following the High Court's observations regarding the failure to curb illegal construction in a timely manner and suspicions of official complicity, the NMMC has issued show-cause notices to 295 municipal officials, including ward officers, deputy commissioners, and engineers.
Further, a contempt petition has been filed in the High Court alleging non-compliance with the previous directives issued in response to the PIL.
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