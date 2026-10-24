ETV Bharat / state

'Why No Action Against Erring Officials?': HC Slams CIDCO's Inaction Over Illegal Constructions In Navi Mumbai

File photo of Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Questioning the alleged failure of authorities in taking action against unauthorised constructions in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, the Bombay High Court has directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) to explain in detail what action it intends to take against officials responsible for the delay in demolition "despite repeated court directives".

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court in 2024 by Advocate Kishore Shetty, a resident of Navi Mumbai, demanding demolition and action against illegal constructions mushrooming in the area. During the hearing on Friday, a division bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata expressed strong displeasure over the failure of authorities to demolish the illegal structures, despite repeated orders.

The Court remarked that such action should have been taken long ago, yet it remains pending. "CIDCO officials ought to have taken strict action either while the unauthorised structures were being built or after their completion; however, it appears that the concerned officials failed to do so," the bench noted. The Court has now directed CIDCO submit details of the proposed action against the concerned erring officials by the next hearing, scheduled on November 3. Notably, the Supreme Court has explicitly stated that action against unauthorised constructions should be taken without waiting for specific court orders.