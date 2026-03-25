ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Sets Aside Death Sentence In 7-Year-Old’s Rape-Murder Case, Orders Retrial

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the death sentence awarded by a lower court in a rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl. The court cited the reason as serious lapses in legal representation and due process.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandeep Patil refused to confirm the death penalty awarded by a Nashik sessions court in 2019 and observed that the trial was not conducted fairly as the accused did not receive proper legal assistance. The bench termed the situation a “miscarriage of justice” and directed that the case be tried afresh.

Case background

The incident dates back to April 24, 2017, when the body of a seven-year-old girl was found within the jurisdiction of Vani police station in Nashik district. The body was recovered from the house of the accused, Vilas Mahale, a neighbour. Investigations revealed that he had allegedly lured the child into his house on the pretext of asking her to fetch tobacco, sexually assaulted her, and then strangled her to death using a wire.