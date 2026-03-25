Bombay High Court Sets Aside Death Sentence In 7-Year-Old’s Rape-Murder Case, Orders Retrial
The bench observed that the trial was not conducted fairly as the accused did not receive proper legal assistance.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 3:23 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the death sentence awarded by a lower court in a rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl. The court cited the reason as serious lapses in legal representation and due process.
A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandeep Patil refused to confirm the death penalty awarded by a Nashik sessions court in 2019 and observed that the trial was not conducted fairly as the accused did not receive proper legal assistance. The bench termed the situation a “miscarriage of justice” and directed that the case be tried afresh.
Case background
The incident dates back to April 24, 2017, when the body of a seven-year-old girl was found within the jurisdiction of Vani police station in Nashik district. The body was recovered from the house of the accused, Vilas Mahale, a neighbour. Investigations revealed that he had allegedly lured the child into his house on the pretext of asking her to fetch tobacco, sexually assaulted her, and then strangled her to death using a wire.
On May 15, 2019, a special POCSO court in Nashik had classified the case as “rarest of rare” and sentenced the accused to death. As per legal procedure, the matter was referred to the Bombay High Court for confirmation.
However, during the hearing, the High Court found serious procedural lapses. It noted that during the cross-examination of at least 10 key witnesses, the accused did not have legal representation. Despite applying for legal aid, he was not provided a lawyer for several months.
“It is the responsibility of the state to ensure legal representation for an accused who does not have a lawyer,” the court said. In such circumstances, the death sentence could not be upheld, the High Court observed while setting aside the penalty. It also directed the Nashik sessions court to conduct a fresh trial in the case.
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