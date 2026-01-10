ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Sets Aside CM Fadnavis' Stay Order On Pune Redevelopment Project

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has set aside the stay imposed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a redevelopment project in Pune, stating that even though the Chief Minister has the authority to halt a project, the principles of natural justice must always be followed.

The court made the observation while allowing the redevelopment work of a housing society in Pune's Lokmanya Nagar area to proceed.

The case related to two residential societies, Sunglory Co-operative Housing Society and Nuta Society, located in Lokmanya Nagar. Both societies had approached the High Court separately, seeking relief after redevelopment of their old and dilapidated buildings was stalled.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had already granted redevelopment permission to Sunglory Society. Nutan Society was informed that its proposal was still under consideration. However, the matter took a political turn when BJP MLA Hemant Rasne wrote to Chief Minister Fadnavis, seeking cancellation of the redevelopment permission as part of a cluster redevelopment issue.

Acting on this letter, CM Fadnavis noted in the file that the redevelopment should be stayed until further orders. Following this, redevelopment came to a halt.