ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Response On Drought Relief Measures For Landless Labourers, Marginal Farmers

Mumbai: With as many as 308 of 358 talukas declared as drought-hit in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court has directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit outlining the drought relief schemes currently being implemented across the state.

The court also sought details of the measures taken by the government to support drought-affected people and the mechanisms in place to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

Notably, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court by Swabhimani Mazdoor Sanghatana, a registered organisation representing rural workers in Maharashtra, seeking immediate drought relief and access to social security schemes for landless agricultural labourers, marginal farmers and migrant workers in the state. It has been alleged that the aid announced by the state government is largely reaching only those farmers who own land, leaving landless labourers, migrant workers and marginal farmers deprived of the benefits.

The petition, filed through senior advocate Mihir Desai and advocate Devayani Kulkarni, has further sought urgent financial assistance, employment opportunities, food grains and drinking water for landless agricultural labourers, marginal farmers and migrant workers affected by drought.

Hearing the PIL on Wednesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna sought clarity on how the assistance is being delivered to eligible beneficiaries and adjourned the matter for three weeks.