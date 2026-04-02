ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Govt’s Response To Plea Against Move To Cancel 5 Pc Muslim Quota

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a petition challenging its decision to cancel five per cent reservation in education and jobs for the Muslim community.

A bench of Justices R I Chagla and Advait Sethna asked the state government to file its response through an affidavit in three weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on May 4.

The petition filed by advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi challenged the government resolution (GR) of February 17 issued by the Department of Social Justice and Special Aid of Maharashtra, terming it as being violative of the Constitution and against the interests of the Muslim community.

Naqvi called the government’s move “racial discrimination”.

“The respondent (Maharashtra government) is practising racial discrimination against the persons of a minority community, i.e. the Muslim community. This is in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution,” the plea said, adding there is no rationale behind the government’s decision to scrap the quota.