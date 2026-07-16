ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Seeks Centre's Response On Comedian Kunal Kamra's Plea Against 'Sahyog Portal'

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Union government to file its affidavit in response to a petition filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's 'Sahyog Portal'.

Kamra, in his plea, also challenged an amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules that requires social media or online intermediaries to remove any objectionable content within 36 hours.

He had claimed that the Sahyog Portal was a tool used by the government for online censorship and the amended rules enabled the government to order the takedown of content without adequate safeguards.

Kamra's counsel, Navroz Seervai, on Thursday mentioned the plea before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, claiming that it was an important matter, but the government, despite repeated directions, had not filed its affidavit.

He said the petition was filed in February this year and the court had ordered the government from time to time to file its affidavit, but it had not been done to date.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Centre, said the affidavit would be filed by July 29. The court agreed and posted the matter for hearing on August 14.