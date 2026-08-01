ETV Bharat / state

HC Rues People's 'Litter Here, Cleanliness Abroad' Act; Asks if We Are Living In Civilised Society

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has expressed strong disapproval over people littering in India but adhering to the rules abroad and throwing garbage only in designated places, and questioned whether this was the price one pays for liberty and democracy.

A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe on Friday called for sensitisation of citizens and municipal officers to ensure there is no garbage lying on public streets and spaces.

"If a person wants a clean environment, then he or she has a corresponding fundamental duty towards society to maintain cleanliness. We want the civic officials to be ruthless in taking action," the court said.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns about pollution, persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents in the vicinity of Kanjurmarg dumping ground in the eastern part of the metropolis.

"We have to sensitise our citizens. Here, a person will throw garbage on the road without batting an eyelid, but these same people, when abroad, will strictly avoid such behaviour. Even a small chocolate wrapper they will throw in the dustbin," the HC said. Is this the price of liberty and democracy? the court remarked.