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Bombay High Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Granted To Sachin Waze In Antilia Bomb Case

Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on bail granted to former police officer Sachin Waze, the prime accused in Antilia bomb scare case.

A division bench comprising Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said the stay on Vaze’s bail will remain in effect until the final judgment is delivered which implies he will continue to remain in prison. The court noted it would be inappropriate to argue that an incident does not constitute a 'terrorist act' simply because no actual explosion took place.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) strongly opposed the bail, dismissing Vaze’s contention that his prolonged incarceration while other co-accused are out on bail, violates the principles of natural justice. The NIA once again presented strong arguments before the High Court, seeking the cancellation of the bail previously granted to Vaze in the case. Representing the NIA, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh argued, "Granting bail to Sachin Vaze would be dangerous for society. The argument that this cannot be termed a 'terrorist act' because no explosion occurred is fundamentally flawed. The provisions of the UAPA are very clear. The law was created not just to punish terrorists, but to prevent terrorism. Sachin Vaze carried out the terrorist act with a cold and calculated mind. Furthermore, to ensure the incident remained concealed, he with the assistance of others orchestrated the murder of his own accomplice, Mansukh Hiren."