Bombay High Court Reserves Order On PIL Seeking CBI Probe Into Lavasa Project

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict after concluding the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be ordered to take action against the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and his family in the Lavasa case.

Nanasaheb Jadhav, a journalist and a lawyer from Nashik, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. The petition includes the names of Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, along with Ajit Gulabchand, a close associate of Sharad Pawar. The petition contended that the CBI be ordered to file criminal cases against all Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Sule and Ajit Gulabchand.

A bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhad heard the matter. After hearing the petitioner's arguments, the Chief Justice clarified after Tuesday's hearing that they did not deem it necessary to hear the intervenors in this petition or to direct the petitioners to file a reply to their petition.

On February 26, 2022, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta dismissed a petition against the Lavasa project, observing that although the allegations made by the petitioners regarding the Lavasa hill station project in Pune district were fundamentally true, they had challenged it too late.