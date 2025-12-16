Bombay High Court Reserves Order On PIL Seeking CBI Probe Into Lavasa Project
Nanasaheb Jadhav, a journalist and a lawyer from Nashik, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict after concluding the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be ordered to take action against the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and his family in the Lavasa case.
The petition includes the names of Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, along with Ajit Gulabchand, a close associate of Sharad Pawar. The petition contended that the CBI be ordered to file criminal cases against all Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Sule and Ajit Gulabchand.
A bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhad heard the matter. After hearing the petitioner's arguments, the Chief Justice clarified after Tuesday's hearing that they did not deem it necessary to hear the intervenors in this petition or to direct the petitioners to file a reply to their petition.
On February 26, 2022, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta dismissed a petition against the Lavasa project, observing that although the allegations made by the petitioners regarding the Lavasa hill station project in Pune district were fundamentally true, they had challenged it too late.
The petitioners claim that the reports given by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)and the Lokayukta regarding the Lavasa project were also ignored. They further claimed that according to the report filed by the Lokayukta, the project caused a loss of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore to the government treasury.
Jadhav claimed that since no action was taken on a complaint filed in this regard, he filed a PIL. The Maharashtra government has argued in the High Court that tourism is a part of the industrial sector, and therefore, the Lavasa project was created to promote the tourism industry in the state.
They also claimed that the necessary legal provisions were made before granting permissions for the project.
