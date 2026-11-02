ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Reprimands Actor Imran Khan For Participating In Protest In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday reprimanded actor Imran Khan, a US citizen stating any interference by an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder in the country's internal affairs will not be tolerated. Khan's counsel Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology.

The court said if Overseas Citizen of India cardholders wish to reside in the country, they must remain within the bounds of law. Granting a final opportunity of four weeks to present his side and submit an undertaking regarding the issues raised by the Central government, the High Court, for the time being, maintained the relief previously granted to Khan.

The final hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 7. The court said as an American citizen and an OCI cardholder, Khan has no connection to the internal affairs of this country. "The Citizenship Amendment Act has no impact on his life. He possesses neither the right to vote nor the right to contest elections. He also has no right to take to the streets to protest. Why protest over an issue with which one has no connection?," the court asked.

The court further said that Khan's claim—made after being apprehended by the police—that he "was just about to leave" is merely a "disingenuous pretext". "The administration reserves the right to deny entry into the country even to an individual holding a valid visa," the court said.

Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh firmly argued in the High Court that the administration is legally empowered to send Khan back to his home country for his actions, thereby strongly defending the notice issued to the actor to leave India.

Following the arguments, the High Court reprimanded Khan and asked, "Why exactly did you go there? You were fully aware of what was happening at that location." The court further noted that the rights of Indian citizens and those of OCI cardholders are distinct.

"You have no connection to the anti-CAA protests. When applying for your card, you stated that you were unemployed and seeking work—did you ever find a job?" the High Court asked Khan’s counsel.

In response, the actor's counsel Venkatesh Dhond claimed he currently has no film projects, though he noted that he spent his entire childhood in Mumbai. The High Court remarked if an Indian citizen were to engage in such protests elsewhere—for instance, in the United States—they would face immediate deportation.

The court further questioned why, having lived in India for so many years on an Overseas Citizen of India card, he (Khan) had never applied for Indian citizenship. "As a final opportunity, we are allowing you to submit an undertaking. You cannot behave in this country as if you were an Indian citizen. If you wish to continue residing here as an OCI cardholder, you must provide a formal undertaking. You will also need to submit a written apology at the next hearing, confirming that you will not participate in such protests in the future," the court told the actor's counsel.