Bombay High Court Reprimands Actor Imran Khan For Participating In Protest In Mumbai
The court upheld the relief granted to the actor but asked him submit an undertaking at the next date of hearing.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday reprimanded actor Imran Khan, a US citizen stating any interference by an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder in the country's internal affairs will not be tolerated. Khan's counsel Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology.
The court said if Overseas Citizen of India cardholders wish to reside in the country, they must remain within the bounds of law. Granting a final opportunity of four weeks to present his side and submit an undertaking regarding the issues raised by the Central government, the High Court, for the time being, maintained the relief previously granted to Khan.
The final hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 7. The court said as an American citizen and an OCI cardholder, Khan has no connection to the internal affairs of this country. "The Citizenship Amendment Act has no impact on his life. He possesses neither the right to vote nor the right to contest elections. He also has no right to take to the streets to protest. Why protest over an issue with which one has no connection?," the court asked.
The court further said that Khan's claim—made after being apprehended by the police—that he "was just about to leave" is merely a "disingenuous pretext". "The administration reserves the right to deny entry into the country even to an individual holding a valid visa," the court said.
Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh firmly argued in the High Court that the administration is legally empowered to send Khan back to his home country for his actions, thereby strongly defending the notice issued to the actor to leave India.
Following the arguments, the High Court reprimanded Khan and asked, "Why exactly did you go there? You were fully aware of what was happening at that location." The court further noted that the rights of Indian citizens and those of OCI cardholders are distinct.
"You have no connection to the anti-CAA protests. When applying for your card, you stated that you were unemployed and seeking work—did you ever find a job?" the High Court asked Khan’s counsel.
In response, the actor's counsel Venkatesh Dhond claimed he currently has no film projects, though he noted that he spent his entire childhood in Mumbai. The High Court remarked if an Indian citizen were to engage in such protests elsewhere—for instance, in the United States—they would face immediate deportation.
The court further questioned why, having lived in India for so many years on an Overseas Citizen of India card, he (Khan) had never applied for Indian citizenship. "As a final opportunity, we are allowing you to submit an undertaking. You cannot behave in this country as if you were an Indian citizen. If you wish to continue residing here as an OCI cardholder, you must provide a formal undertaking. You will also need to submit a written apology at the next hearing, confirming that you will not participate in such protests in the future," the court told the actor's counsel.
Dhond informed the court that Khan has been living in India with his family since he was two years old. He said given Khan has no prior criminal record, it is unjust to issue him a notice to leave the country solely for participating in a protest.
The counsel further argued that ordering Khan to leave the country within 14 days—without any prior warning or a 'show-cause' notice—is unfair. Khan had challenged the action in the High Court, asserting that it was taken solely due to his participation in the demonstration.
Khan's petition also noted that August Kranti Maidan is not a restricted area, and there is no law prohibiting OCI cardholders from taking part in peaceful protests.
The petition stated that on the day in question, Khan was present at the protest alongside actress Lekha Washington and his cousin, Zain Maria Khan. He stated that he did not breach any police barricades and had repeatedly informed the officers—at the time of his detention—that he was in the process of leaving the site.
He argued before the court that forcing someone who has lived in India their entire life to leave the country, based on unproven allegations, is an "extreme and disproportionate measure".
On October 10, a protest was held in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns regarding irregularities in the electoral process. Khan participated spontaneously in the demonstration. During the event, he was taken into custody by the police.
Khan had also participated in an earlier protest organized by CJP at Shivaji Park. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint regarding the matter. Alleging that "Imran Khan is an American citizen and an OCI cardholder, and has therefore violated immigration rules by participating in a political agitation," Somaiya demanded his expulsion.
The legal notice has been issued on the grounds that, under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, foreign nationals—such as Khan, who holds American citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India card—are prohibited from participating in such unauthorized political protests.