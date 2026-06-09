ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Rejects Lilavati Trust Plea To Restrain HDFC Bank From Making Statements; Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Cost

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed an interim plea filed by the medical trust that runs Lilavati Hospital here, seeking to restrain the HDFC Bank, its Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan and others from making any defamatory remarks against the trust and its members.

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust had filed the interim application in a defamation suit seeking Rs 1,000 crore damages from the bank, alleging that it and its senior executives had allegedly released statements to the media and also on its social media platforms that were defamatory and harmed the reputation of the trust.

A bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, while dismissing the application, however, noted that the statements were not defamatory and were in fact factually accurate.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the trust, which would have to be paid to the HDFC Bank, while noting that the application was just another plea in the long chain of proceedings initiated by the trust to derail the recovery proceedings.

The bench added that the statements made by HDFC Bank that the trust and its trustee Prashant Mehta owe the bank money was factually correct and hence fall within the realm of truthful speech.

The statements were necessitated only because of the sustained media campaign of articles against HDFC and its senior executives, the HC said.