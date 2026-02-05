ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Rejects Abu Salem's Plea To Attend Brother’s Funeral Without Police Escort

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has rejected a plea filed by underworld don Abu Salem seeking permission to attend post-death rituals of his brother without bearing the cost of police security. Salem had approached the court after prison authorities denied him emergency parole following the death of his stepbrother, Abu Hakim Ansari.

Dismissing the petition on Thursday, the High Court made it clear that Salem, an international criminal convicted in terror-related cases, cannot be allowed to move outside prison without adequate police protection. The court said that, as per rules, Salem would have to bear the full cost of the police escort, failing which permission could not be granted. As Salem expressed his inability to pay the security expenses, the court rejected his request.

The Maharashtra government informed the court that given Salem’s criminal background, a contingent of at least 25 police personnel would be required for his security during the visit. The estimated cost for a four-day deployment would be around Rs 18 lakh, which would have to be paid by Salem himself. However, Salem’s counsel, advocate Farhana Shah, argued that he has been in jail for nearly two decades and is in a poor financial condition so he cannot afford such a high expense.

Shah further contended that such heavy security was unnecessary and that Salem could travel under the escort of 10 police personnel, with a total cost of about Rs 1 lakh. She urged the court to treat Salem like other convicts who are granted parole on humanitarian grounds. She pointed out that he had earlier been allowed to visit home following his mother’s death.

The defence argued that Salem’s maximum permissible sentence of 25 years, which is decided under the extradition treaty with Portugal, is about to complete and there is no risk of him absconding.