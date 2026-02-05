Bombay High Court Rejects Abu Salem's Plea To Attend Brother’s Funeral Without Police Escort
The court said that as per rules, Salem would have to bear the full cost of the police escort, otherwise permission could not be granted.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has rejected a plea filed by underworld don Abu Salem seeking permission to attend post-death rituals of his brother without bearing the cost of police security. Salem had approached the court after prison authorities denied him emergency parole following the death of his stepbrother, Abu Hakim Ansari.
Dismissing the petition on Thursday, the High Court made it clear that Salem, an international criminal convicted in terror-related cases, cannot be allowed to move outside prison without adequate police protection. The court said that, as per rules, Salem would have to bear the full cost of the police escort, failing which permission could not be granted. As Salem expressed his inability to pay the security expenses, the court rejected his request.
The Maharashtra government informed the court that given Salem’s criminal background, a contingent of at least 25 police personnel would be required for his security during the visit. The estimated cost for a four-day deployment would be around Rs 18 lakh, which would have to be paid by Salem himself. However, Salem’s counsel, advocate Farhana Shah, argued that he has been in jail for nearly two decades and is in a poor financial condition so he cannot afford such a high expense.
Shah further contended that such heavy security was unnecessary and that Salem could travel under the escort of 10 police personnel, with a total cost of about Rs 1 lakh. She urged the court to treat Salem like other convicts who are granted parole on humanitarian grounds. She pointed out that he had earlier been allowed to visit home following his mother’s death.
The defence argued that Salem’s maximum permissible sentence of 25 years, which is decided under the extradition treaty with Portugal, is about to complete and there is no risk of him absconding.
The division bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Shyam Chandak rejected these arguments and said that bargaining over police security expenses would not be permitted. The bench observed that considering Salem’s past criminal history, it would not be appropriate to allow him to remain outside prison for long without strict supervision. The court agreed with the investigating agencies’ stand and reiterated that Salem could only be released under police escort and at his own expense.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also supported the Maharashtra government’s position. The agency submitted that Salem’s native area of Saraimeer is religiously sensitive and that local police had reported potential law and order concerns if he stayed there for an extended period. The CBI also backed the state’s decision to limit parole to two days.
In response, Salem’s counsel argued that travelling to Azamgarh by train takes over 25 hours, which makes a two-day parole practically unworkable. The court acknowledged and agreed for four days, however, on the condition that the cost of police security would be borne by Salem. As Salem refused to accept this condition due to financial constraints, the court ultimately dismissed his plea.
Abu Salem has been lodged in jail since November 2005. He was extradited from Portugal under a bilateral treaty that bars India from sentencing him to more than 25 years in prison. Convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Salem is serving a life sentence and faces multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, criminal conspiracy, and extortion. He is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.
Following the death of his stepbrother on November 15, 2025, Salem had applied for 14 days of emergency parole, which was rejected by prison authorities. He then moved the High Court, challenging the decision. The Maharashtra government opposed the plea, citing the serious nature of his crimes and the risk involved in allowing him to remain outside prison for an extended period. Salem will not be allowed to attend his brother’s funeral rites.
