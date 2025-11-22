ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Refuses To Grant Any Relief To Nominee Over Legal Dispute

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has observed that a nominee is the exclusive legal trustee of a particular property only for a limited time, and once the relevant body certifies someone as the legitimate heir, the nominee's legitimacy over a particular property ends.

This was stated by Justice Amit Borkar in his order. The Judge said that after the death of the main member of a society, his nominee is not immediately qualified to join the housing society.

The Bombay High Court declared that the only person qualified to join a society that has become vacant after a member's death is the one selected by the relevant body in compliance with the right of inheritance.

In this case, a society had asked the Bombay High Court for remedies. This society granted membership to the nominee after the original member died. The heirs of the original member, however, challenged this process with the Divisional Registrar. The Registrar declared the society's decision to be invalid and withdrew the membership.

The nominee then appealed this decision to the Appellate Court. After the hearing, the court affirmed the society's decision, reversed the Registrar's, and reinstated the membership's validity.