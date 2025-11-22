Bombay High Court Refuses To Grant Any Relief To Nominee Over Legal Dispute
The landmark judgement was given by Justice Amit Borkar of the Bombay High Court
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has observed that a nominee is the exclusive legal trustee of a particular property only for a limited time, and once the relevant body certifies someone as the legitimate heir, the nominee's legitimacy over a particular property ends.
This was stated by Justice Amit Borkar in his order. The Judge said that after the death of the main member of a society, his nominee is not immediately qualified to join the housing society.
The Bombay High Court declared that the only person qualified to join a society that has become vacant after a member's death is the one selected by the relevant body in compliance with the right of inheritance.
In this case, a society had asked the Bombay High Court for remedies. This society granted membership to the nominee after the original member died. The heirs of the original member, however, challenged this process with the Divisional Registrar. The Registrar declared the society's decision to be invalid and withdrew the membership.
The nominee then appealed this decision to the Appellate Court. After the hearing, the court affirmed the society's decision, reversed the Registrar's, and reinstated the membership's validity.
The Appellate Court's ruling was contested once more before the High Court. After hearing the arguments from both parties, Justice Borkar dismissed the society's claim. saying, "The nominee is not entitled to inherit anything".
Justice Borkar ordered the society to revoke the nominee's membership and transfer it to the rightful heirs after observing that the Appellate Court had disregarded these legal provisions and rendered the nominee's membership legitimate.
The nominee's son had applied to join the society following the death of his mother. This boy was given a certificate and membership by the society. The second brother objected to this and submitted an application to the Registrar.
The High Court accepted the brother's claim to inherit and defined the law regarding the claim by nominees.
