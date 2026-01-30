Bombay High Court Denies Abortion To 27-Week Pregnant Minor Rape Survivor, Directs State To Bear Medical Costs
Published : January 30, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused permission to terminate a 27-week pregnancy in the case of a minor rape survivor. The bench observed that it would amount to foeticide. The court, however, directed the state government to take complete responsibility for the survivor’s health and bear all expenses related to the delivery and postnatal care.
The minor survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted after being lured with a promise of marriage. Both the survivor and the accused are minors. A police complaint was registered by the victim’s mother. As the girl is 27 weeks pregnant, her mother approached the High Court seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy, citing concerns over her daughter’s health and future.
Following the High Court’s refusal, the mother has indicated that she is preparing to approach the Supreme Court for relief.
The High Court’s Observations
A medical examination conducted by doctors at JJ Hospital revealed that the foetus has developed substantially and that there is a possibility of a live birth during the abortion procedure. Referring to Supreme Court rulings, the High Court noted that if the foetus has attained growth and is developing normally, termination is not legally permissible.
A division bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Abhay Mantri ruled that the request for abortion could not be granted in the present case and dismissed the petition filed by the victim’s mother.
However, the court directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to ensure proper medical arrangements for the survivor after delivery and to take complete care of her well-being. It also clarified that all medical expenses incurred at JJ Hospital must be borne by the state government.
Counsel appearing for the survivor informed the High Court that the decision denying permission for abortion would be challenged before the Supreme Court. The minor is currently admitted at JJ Hospital, where she is undergoing medical care under state supervision.
