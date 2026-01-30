ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Denies Abortion To 27-Week Pregnant Minor Rape Survivor, Directs State To Bear Medical Costs

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused permission to terminate a 27-week pregnancy in the case of a minor rape survivor. The bench observed that it would amount to foeticide. The court, however, directed the state government to take complete responsibility for the survivor’s health and bear all expenses related to the delivery and postnatal care.

The minor survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted after being lured with a promise of marriage. Both the survivor and the accused are minors. A police complaint was registered by the victim’s mother. As the girl is 27 weeks pregnant, her mother approached the High Court seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy, citing concerns over her daughter’s health and future.

Following the High Court’s refusal, the mother has indicated that she is preparing to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

The High Court’s Observations