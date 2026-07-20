ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Raps Police For 'Shoddy' Investigation In Kolhapur Sexual Assault Case, Transfers Probe To CID

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court slammed the police for their "shoddy" probe into the 2025 sexual assault of a minor girl by the headmaster and teacher of an ashram school in Kolhapur, transferring the investigation in the case to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Kolhapur circuit bench, comprising Justices Vrushali Joshi and Sandesh Patil, stated that it was "flabbergasted" by the superintendent of police's claim that no female IPS officer was available, slamming the investigating team's "lackadaisical approach" and complete ignorance of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A copy of the order passed on July 13 was made available on Monday. The victim's parent had moved the high court seeking that the probe be transferred to an independent agency, alleging improper police investigation.

According to the complaint, the headmaster and a teacher of the ashram school had inappropriately touched and physically assaulted the minor victim. The accused duo were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the manner in which the police had maintained the case diary, noting that it consisted of just loose sheets of paper.

"We are shocked by the lackadaisical approach and total ignorance of the investigating officer about the provisions of law, especially the POCSO Act," the bench held, adding that there are two FIRs lodged against the accused persons.