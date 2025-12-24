'If You Can't Handle The AQI Don't Issue New Construction Permits': Bombay HC To BMC
Published : December 24, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on Bhushan Gagrani, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, for the civic authority's lackadaisical attitude for the megacity's rapidly worsening pollution and environmental situation.
The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. On the previous evening, the bench had told Gagrani to provide specific actions in this area, but he failed to do so. The High Court conveyed their unhappiness over the Commissioner's failure.
The High Court adjourned the hearing till 4 PM and ordered Gagrani to appear in person. The BMC had sent out 91 teams to study the air pollution in these hot spots. The High Court was informed on Wednesday that only 39 of these teams are in operation because many of the staff have been deployed on election duty.
Additionally, it was mentioned that every team must inspect a minimum of two sites every day. These crews have examined only eleven locations since the previous afternoon, the court was informed.
The Chief Justice got upset and said, "This is insufficient, and the municipal commissioner is not giving enough attention to this issue." He added, "Despite giving instructions, they have not done any work."
Expressing strong displeasure, the HC reiterated that the BMC is not using its powers to implement the promised measures. The court clearly stated that if they cannot handle the situation, they should not issue new construction permits, and warned that if they don't do their job properly, the court will have to do it.
The court further added, if they have to intervene, the municipal corporation will not like their methods.
