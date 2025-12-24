ETV Bharat / state

'If You Can't Handle The AQI Don't Issue New Construction Permits': Bombay HC To BMC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on Bhushan Gagrani, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, for the civic authority's lackadaisical attitude for the megacity's rapidly worsening pollution and environmental situation.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. On the previous evening, the bench had told Gagrani to provide specific actions in this area, but he failed to do so. The High Court conveyed their unhappiness over the Commissioner's failure.

The High Court adjourned the hearing till 4 PM and ordered Gagrani to appear in person. The BMC had sent out 91 teams to study the air pollution in these hot spots. The High Court was informed on Wednesday that only 39 of these teams are in operation because many of the staff have been deployed on election duty.

Additionally, it was mentioned that every team must inspect a minimum of two sites every day. These crews have examined only eleven locations since the previous afternoon, the court was informed.