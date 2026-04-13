ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Questions Denial Of Furlough To Convicts Under Special Laws, Refers Issue To Larger Bench

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has referred a legal question to a larger bench to determine if the state can deny furlough to prisoners convicted under special statutes, such as MCOCA and POCSO Act, and observed that such restrictions violate fundamental rights.

The order was delivered on April 10 by the Nagpur bench of Justices Anil Pansare and Nivedita Mehta, on a petition filed by Rohit Tangappa Joseph, an aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, who has been convicted of killing journalist J Dey.

The division bench cited conflicting previous judgments as the reason for seeking a definitive ruling from the larger bench and directed the plea to be placed before the HC's Chief Justice for appropriate orders. Joseph had moved the high court after the Amravati prison authorities refused his application seeking furlough, relying on a December 2024 amendment to parole and furlough rules that created a blanket ban on furlough for those convicted under specific statutes and serious offences.

The Maharashtra government had amended the Maharashtra Prisons (Furlough and Parole) Rules under which furlough was restricted to prisoners convicted for serious offences or under special statutes like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and others.

The high court, in its order, questioned how one can presume that persons convicted under special Acts for serious offences will not face the detrimental impact of continuous captivity in prison. If the eligibility of prisoners for furlough is to be based only on a specific offence, then it would be against the objective behind granting furlough, the HC remarked.

The court noted that denying furlough based on a convict's conduct or behaviour in jail or to safeguard societal interest may be justified, but to put restrictions on prisoners, who are convicted for a specific offence, would defeat the purpose or objective of granting furlough.

Restricting furlough only because the prisoner has been convicted under a specific Act was violative of the fundamental rights, and such an approach would be counter-productive to the reformative approach, the court opined.