ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court HC Quashes ICICI Bank’s Nod To Prosecute Ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar In ‘Loan Fraud’ Case

Outside view of Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank’s sanction to prosecute its former CEO Chanda Kochhar in a case involving alleged irregularities in loans provided to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group. A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav said the authority that granted the sanction had “failed to apply its mind”.

“It is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023, is illegal and deserved to be quashed on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction,” the court said.

The sanction order was unsustainable in law and hence rendered null and void, the HC said. The court passed the order on a petition filed by Kochhar claiming that ICICI Bank had not followed proper procedure while granting sanction to prosecute her. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in December 2022 in the alleged loan fraud case. The couple was granted interim bail in January 2023. In June 2023, the CBI had informed a special court here that the bank had granted sanction to prosecute Chanda Kochhar as there appeared to be a quid pro quo (exchange of favours between two parties) in the loan given to Videocon.