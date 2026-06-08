ETV Bharat / state

No Power To Make Such 'Call': HC Quashes Govt Decision To Impose 1-Time Spectrum Charge On Telecommunications Company

Mumbai: In a relief to telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the Centre's 2012 decision to impose a one-time spectrum charge for spectrum held above 6.2 MHz from 2008 onwards, questioning its source of power to make such a call.

A bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat also set aside the demand notices issued by the Union government seeking recovery of OTSC (one-time spectrum charge), while noting that the government has not been able to show any source of power to issue such a decision and the consequent demand notices.

The bench observed the government, under the garb of public interest, has acted beyond the term of contract/licence between it and the telecom companies and has not been able to identify any source of power to issue the impugned decisions.

"We find that the government has not been able to justify its unilateral action of issuing the decision within the four corners of the terms and conditions of the contract/licence agreements or the relevant statutory provision and therefore the retrospective effect demonstrates it illegitimacy, rendering the same unsustainable and liable to be set aside," the court noted.

The two companies, in their plea, argued the government has no power to impose such one-time spectrum charge and that, too, retrospectively under the provisions of the Telegraph Act.