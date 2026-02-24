ETV Bharat / state

HC Quashes Case Against Senior Citizen Accused Of Dishonouring Tricolour

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed a case against an 85-year-old man accused of dishonouring the national flag, observing that his "mere presence" at a ceremony where the tricolour was unfurled upside down did not constitute a crime. A single bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe on Monday said no case was made out, noting that there is no material on record to show that the octogenarian had intended disrespect the national flag.

The accused was merely present during the Republic Day celebration at his residential society, the court said. A case was registered against the senior citizen at the suburban Tilak Nagar police station in January 2017 under the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

According to the complaint, residents, including the accused person, had gathered in their housing society for the Republic Day celebration. In the evening, the police patrolling the area noticed that the tricolour had been unfurled upside down, following which a case was registered against the senior citizen and five other residents of the society.

The accused, in his plea, said he is a senior citizen, suffering from age-related ailments. He claimed that he was not the one who unfurled the flag but was only present at the ceremony.