ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Pulls Up FDA, Calling Their Action Against Hotels, Eateries And Restaurants As 'One - Sided'

Mumbai: "If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) immediately cancels the license of a hospital, should the patient leave with saline in his hand? What should the patients undergoing treatment do in such a situation? Where should they go in such a situation?" were the questions the Bombay High Court asked on Friday while hearing the petition filed by a five-star hotel from Navi Mumbai.

The matter was heard by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The HC bench asked the FDA to be a little more aware while taking action in future.

Justice Ghuge gave a suggestion to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. "The FDA has full authority to take action on irregularities. However, while taking action, the establishment whose license has been cancelled should at least be given time to vacate the premises and present its case. FDA should also be aware that direct action can cause damage in many ways." They refrained from naming Mundhe, who has been conducting raids to expose the unhygienic premises to safeguard the health of consumers.

FDA recently cancelled the licence of a five-star hotel in Navi Mumbai. The hotel has challenged this action in the Bombay High Court.

"FDA officials came on an inspection round to the hotel on July 3 and immediately cancelled its food licence, stating irregularities they recorded on the premises. The hotel had to remain shut. However, when the action was taken, some foreign nationals were also staying in our hotel and vacated after this action. This action has caused us a huge financial loss," the plea contended.