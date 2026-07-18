Bombay HC Pulls Up FDA, Calling Their Action Against Hotels, Eateries And Restaurants As 'One - Sided'
FDA cancelled the licence of a five-star hotel in Navi Mumbai, which they have challenged and asked for revoking the order.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Mumbai: "If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) immediately cancels the license of a hospital, should the patient leave with saline in his hand? What should the patients undergoing treatment do in such a situation? Where should they go in such a situation?" were the questions the Bombay High Court asked on Friday while hearing the petition filed by a five-star hotel from Navi Mumbai.
The matter was heard by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The HC bench asked the FDA to be a little more aware while taking action in future.
Justice Ghuge gave a suggestion to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. "The FDA has full authority to take action on irregularities. However, while taking action, the establishment whose license has been cancelled should at least be given time to vacate the premises and present its case. FDA should also be aware that direct action can cause damage in many ways." They refrained from naming Mundhe, who has been conducting raids to expose the unhygienic premises to safeguard the health of consumers.
FDA recently cancelled the licence of a five-star hotel in Navi Mumbai. The hotel has challenged this action in the Bombay High Court.
"FDA officials came on an inspection round to the hotel on July 3 and immediately cancelled its food licence, stating irregularities they recorded on the premises. The hotel had to remain shut. However, when the action was taken, some foreign nationals were also staying in our hotel and vacated after this action. This action has caused us a huge financial loss," the plea contended.
The petitioner said that the FDA did not even give reasons for closure or any details as to why their licence was cancelled. "The officials did not give us an opportunity to present our case", the plea said.
Meanwhile, the FDA argued that this action was taken because the hotel had violated rules. However, the hotel, on its part, claimed it had complied with all the rules. The hotel has requested the HC to "Ask the FDA to conduct a fresh inspection and withdraw the action to cancel our licence."
FDA sent a reply to the hotel declining their request. "The inspection cannot be done urgently as it is a weekend." Judges Ghuge and Ankhad expressed their displeasure and expressed anger. The bench has issued an order to the FDA Commissioner's Office to conduct a fresh inspection of the hotel on July 18.
"A special team should be appointed for this purpose, which should assess whether the hotel has fulfilled all the rules as claimed. The action to cancel its license should be withdrawn immediately, so that the hotel's services can resume," the bench said and posted the matter for Monday, July 20.