ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Pulls Up BMC Over Open Manholes, Seeks Guarantee Against Loss Of Lives

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and questioned who was responsible for the loss of lives due to the civic body's "carelessness and inefficiency" when they were not able to close the drains and manholes.

The court asked the BMC whether it could guarantee that no more people would lose their lives by falling into open drains. The court said that no amount of compensation could compensate for the loss of a human life.

The court observed this during hearing a case related to the death of a person who fell into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area during the first week of the monsoon. The High Court questioned the BMC's claim that protective grills had been installed on all 72,774 manholes across the city, asking, "Where are these protective grills?"

The civic body informed the court that a special committee was investigating the Sakinaka incident and that four assistant commissioners had been suspended. It also said that the victim's family had been given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and assured the court that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The BMC further said that the issue of dangerous manholes across Mumbai would be addressed within a week.

However, a bench comprising Justice Ajey Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata questioned why action was always taken only after a life was lost. "Can you guarantee that no more lives will be lost? Can compensation bring back a person who has died?" the bench asked.

The High Court also directed the BMC to immediately issue a WhatsApp helpline number for complaints related to potholes and publicise it through newspapers and television channels. The court said citizens should be allowed to directly submit complaints along with photographs and told the civic body to publish photographs after resolve the issue as proof of action taken.