Bombay High Court Pulls Up BMC Over Alleged Hawker Licence Scam, Questions Multiple Permits To One Family
The High Court directed the BMC to explain within two weeks how more than one licence was issued to members of the same family
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on how multiple hawker licences had been issued to members of the same family despite the policy of one licence per family.
The court was hearing a petition related to illegal hawkers in suburban Goregaon. "Under which law have multiple members of a single family been granted hawker licences?" The court questioned whether municipal officials themselves understood the law governing such licences.
The Mumbai Police submitted an inquiry report confirming allegations that a family in Goregaon West possessed three official hawker licences despite owning five shops near the railway station. The complaint was filed by advocate Ashish Dubey, a resident of Goregaon, who alleged that the family had obtained multiple licences with the apparent backing of municipal authorities.
The High Court directed the BMC to explain within two weeks how more than one licence was issued to members of the same family and ordered strict action in the matter.
According to the police report, official hawker licences were issued in the names of 84-year-old Ramdeniprasad Kandu and his two sons. Although the original licences date back to the 1990s, the family has reportedly rented out some of its shops in the same locality for Rs 85,000 per month while it continues to operate as hawkers under a category reserved for persons with disabilities.
Police also informed the court that 129 people from 85 families possess such official hawker licences in the Goregaon West railway station area alone.
To which, court asked whether the same basis had been used to distribute all 99,435 hawker licences issued in Mumbai. The bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata observed that if this was indeed the policy being followed, the court might have to reconsider its earlier detailed orders on hawker licences. The court also criticised the BMC's AI-based complaint redressal mechanism for illegal hawkers.
Amicus curiae Jamshed Mistry and representatives of the Bombay Bar Association told the court that it took nearly 45 minutes for lawyers to lodge a complaint through the chatbot-based system. Even after registering the complaint, there was no information on whether any action would be taken or by when.
Justice Kamal Khata said, "Do you think Mumbaikars will spend an hour just to register a complaint? In a city where time is money, people will not go through such a cumbersome process."
The bench said artificial intelligence should not replace direct intervention by officials in grievance redressal. The court was also informed by hawker associations that barcodes issued to licensed hawkers contain technical flaws. While scanning the codes reveals the hawker's details, it does not specify the exact location where the hawker is authorised to operate.
The court directed the BMC to take positive steps to address all these issues. The High Court noted that from Virar to Churchgate, illegal hawkers have occupied areas outside railway stations and residential neighbourhoods, which is causing inconvenience to the public. The bench reiterated that after the BMC removes illegal hawkers, it becomes the responsibility of the police to ensure they do not return to the same spots.
The court directed the civic body to share complete details of illegal hawkers with the police and criticised the BMC's argument that it lacks sufficient personnel to act against encroachments.
Questioning police patrolling, the court said, "If this is the situation, then what is the purpose of police patrolling and where exactly are these patrols taking place?"
The petition was filed by the Goregaon Merchants Association over the menace of illegal hawkers around Goregaon West railway station. The petition alleges that illegal hawkers have encroached upon public spaces to such an extent that pedestrians are left with little place to walk. Despite repeated complaints to the police and civic authorities regarding the proliferation of hawkers outside Goregaon station and along Aarey Road Junction, no action has been taken.
The petition further claims that someone routinely tips off hawkers before BMC enforcement vans arrive and alleges that there have also been incidents in which hawkers attacked local residents. The High Court is also hearing a suo motu petition on the issue of illegal hawkers in Mumbai.
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