ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Pulls Up BMC Over Alleged Hawker Licence Scam, Questions Multiple Permits To One Family

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on how multiple hawker licences had been issued to members of the same family despite the policy of one licence per family.

The court was hearing a petition related to illegal hawkers in suburban Goregaon. "Under which law have multiple members of a single family been granted hawker licences?" The court questioned whether municipal officials themselves understood the law governing such licences.

The Mumbai Police submitted an inquiry report confirming allegations that a family in Goregaon West possessed three official hawker licences despite owning five shops near the railway station. The complaint was filed by advocate Ashish Dubey, a resident of Goregaon, who alleged that the family had obtained multiple licences with the apparent backing of municipal authorities.

The High Court directed the BMC to explain within two weeks how more than one licence was issued to members of the same family and ordered strict action in the matter.

According to the police report, official hawker licences were issued in the names of 84-year-old Ramdeniprasad Kandu and his two sons. Although the original licences date back to the 1990s, the family has reportedly rented out some of its shops in the same locality for Rs 85,000 per month while it continues to operate as hawkers under a category reserved for persons with disabilities.

Police also informed the court that 129 people from 85 families possess such official hawker licences in the Goregaon West railway station area alone.

To which, court asked whether the same basis had been used to distribute all 99,435 hawker licences issued in Mumbai. The bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata observed that if this was indeed the policy being followed, the court might have to reconsider its earlier detailed orders on hawker licences. The court also criticised the BMC's AI-based complaint redressal mechanism for illegal hawkers.

Amicus curiae Jamshed Mistry and representatives of the Bombay Bar Association told the court that it took nearly 45 minutes for lawyers to lodge a complaint through the chatbot-based system. Even after registering the complaint, there was no information on whether any action would be taken or by when.