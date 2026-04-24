ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Pollution In Kanjurmarg, Warns Of Closing Dumping Ground

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday warned of passing an order to shut the dumping ground in suburban Kanjurmarg, while slamming the Maharashtra government and the BMC for their casual approach towards pollution and health risk in the area.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe rapped the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stating that if violations of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution are established, strict action would follow.

"It is high time that we value human lives. We will pass a detailed order... There would be no alternative but to stop this dumping site," the court said.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns regarding pollution, persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents in the vicinity of the dumping ground.