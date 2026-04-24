Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Pollution In Kanjurmarg, Warns Of Closing Dumping Ground
The bench directed the government and civic body to submit affidavits outlining steps to curb pollution
By PTI
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday warned of passing an order to shut the dumping ground in suburban Kanjurmarg, while slamming the Maharashtra government and the BMC for their casual approach towards pollution and health risk in the area.
A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe rapped the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stating that if violations of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution are established, strict action would follow.
"It is high time that we value human lives. We will pass a detailed order... There would be no alternative but to stop this dumping site," the court said.
The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns regarding pollution, persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents in the vicinity of the dumping ground.
It highlighted methane emissions from the site, noting that the gas was significantly more harmful than carbon dioxide.
The ill effects of such emissions, which are a result of mismanagement by the authorities, are not known, the bench said, directing authorities to study available research and adopt scientific mitigation measures.
The bench said decades of temporary measures have failed to yield results and termed the site as the "worst dumping ground".
It further warned that if violations of the right to life under Article 21 are established, strict action would follow. The bench directed the government and civic body to submit affidavits outlining steps to curb pollution and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.